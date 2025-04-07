Search
The FOX Weather App Learn More
Fox Weather App on an iPhone, Fox Weather logo overlapping
Fox Weather live
Extreme Weather
Published Updated

See it: Kentucky men go viral after burying minivan to use as storm shelter during severe weather

It took more than five hours to bury the van in dirt, Ryan Hagan said.

By Hayley Vawter Source FOX Weather
An aerial view of the famous Buffalo Trace Distillery in Frankfort, Kentucky, shows it surrounded by floodwaters. As of Sunday, the distillery was closed and will not be accessible to consumers or employees. 

Watch: Famous Buffalo Trace Distillery in Frankfort, KY, surrounded by floodwaters

An aerial view of the famous Buffalo Trace Distillery in Frankfort, Kentucky, shows it surrounded by floodwaters. As of Sunday, the distillery was closed and will not be accessible to consumers or employees. 

MUHLENBERG COUNTY, Ky. When Ryan Hagan and Buddy Rolley heard severe storms were coming through their Kentucky town last Wednesday, they took an original approach to keep themselves safe

Hagan said he had bought a mini-excavator from Temu a few months before, and it was what they needed to bury a minivan in the dirt to use as a storm shelter. 

The Temu excavator digging the hole for the van.

The Temu excavator digging the hole for the van.

(Ryan Hagan / FOX Weather)

"I think Buddy just wanted an excuse to use it more than anything," Hagan said. "We were impressed by what it would actually do."

"It was kind of a last-minute thought," Hagan said. "They were calling for severe weather that night, Tornado Warnings and stuff, so we said, ‘Let’s bury that van.'"

The van came from the car lot of Rolley's dad, where it had been used for parts. Hagan said it took them more than five hours to bury the van. 

MISSISSIPPI WOMAN SURVIVES TORNADO BY HUNKERING IN CLOSET

  • The empty hole where the minivan would be parked and used a storm shelter.
    Image 1 of 3

    The empty hole where the minivan would be parked and used a storm shelter. (Ryan Hagan)

  • A look at the minivan after it was in the whole and almost completely covered with dirt.
    Image 2 of 3

    A look at the minivan after it was in the hole and almost covered with dirt. (Ryan Hagan)

  • The minivan-turned-storm shelter in the process of being buried.
    Image 3 of 3

    The minivan-turned-storm shelter in the process of being buried. (Ryan Hagan)

Hagan and Rolley, along with Rolley's wife and son, all took shelter in the dirt-covered van when they heard tornadoes were in the area. 

Hagan said the group stayed in the van for about an hour and a half during the Tornado Warnings. They also stocked the van with drinks and snacks. 

The van still had a battery, so they could operate the interior lights. They also left the antenna above the dirt so they could listen to weather alerts on the radio. 

TORNADO SAFETY: HOW TO IDENTIFY THE SAFEST PLACES INSIDE YOUR HOME

A look inside the minivan storm shelter after it was buried.

A look inside the minivan storm shelter after it was buried. 

(Ryan Hagan / FOX Weather)

He said they sent the photos of the van-turned-shelter to another family member, who posted them to TikTok.

"This was kind of just a wild idea we had," Hagan said. "We didn't plan on posting it." 

The video went viral, capturing the attention of nearly 2 million people as of Monday afternoon.

Hagan said he and Rolley had to download TikTok to see the unexpected fame they'd achieved.

HOW TO WATCH FOX WEATHER

Ryan Hagan and Buddy Rolley plan to make the shelter more permanent and sturdy by pouring concrete around it and extending the entrance.

Ryan Hagan and Buddy Rolley plan to make the shelter more permanent and sturdy by pouring concrete around it and extending the entrance. 

(Ryan Hagan / FOX Weather)

Hagan said the dirt was just a short-term solution, but he and Rolley plan to pour concrete around the van and create an entryway to the minivan's sliding door using railroad ties, so they can get in and out of it with more security from storms. 

Tags
Loading...