See it: Kentucky men go viral after burying minivan to use as storm shelter during severe weather

MUHLENBERG COUNTY, Ky. – When Ryan Hagan and Buddy Rolley heard severe storms were coming through their Kentucky town last Wednesday, they took an original approach to keep themselves safe.

Hagan said he had bought a mini-excavator from Temu a few months before, and it was what they needed to bury a minivan in the dirt to use as a storm shelter.

"I think Buddy just wanted an excuse to use it more than anything," Hagan said. "We were impressed by what it would actually do."

"It was kind of a last-minute thought," Hagan said. "They were calling for severe weather that night, Tornado Warnings and stuff, so we said, ‘Let’s bury that van.'"

The van came from the car lot of Rolley's dad, where it had been used for parts. Hagan said it took them more than five hours to bury the van.

MISSISSIPPI WOMAN SURVIVES TORNADO BY HUNKERING IN CLOSET

next Image 1 of 3

prev next Image 2 of 3

prev Image 3 of 3

Hagan and Rolley, along with Rolley's wife and son, all took shelter in the dirt-covered van when they heard tornadoes were in the area.

Hagan said the group stayed in the van for about an hour and a half during the Tornado Warnings. They also stocked the van with drinks and snacks.

The van still had a battery, so they could operate the interior lights. They also left the antenna above the dirt so they could listen to weather alerts on the radio.

TORNADO SAFETY: HOW TO IDENTIFY THE SAFEST PLACES INSIDE YOUR HOME

He said they sent the photos of the van-turned-shelter to another family member, who posted them to TikTok.

"This was kind of just a wild idea we had," Hagan said. "We didn't plan on posting it."

The video went viral, capturing the attention of nearly 2 million people as of Monday afternoon.

Hagan said he and Rolley had to download TikTok to see the unexpected fame they'd achieved.

HOW TO WATCH FOX WEATHER

Hagan said the dirt was just a short-term solution, but he and Rolley plan to pour concrete around the van and create an entryway to the minivan's sliding door using railroad ties, so they can get in and out of it with more security from storms.