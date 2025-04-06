Mississippi woman survives tornado by hunkering in closet

SENATOBIA, Miss. – Throughout the first week of April, residents across the central U.S. have been affected by a devastating tornado outbreak, including parts of Mississippi.

The latest round of severe storms has destroyed homes and injured dozens of people from Arkansas, Missouri, and Tennessee through Kentucky, Illinois and Indiana. Residents in these states have experienced days of severe weather, including tornadoes and flooding.

FOX Weather meteorologist Kiyana Lewis spoke with one of the tornado survivors in Senatobia, Mississippi, who suffered heavy damage to her home. The house looks like it has been through the worst. The property’s front lawn is littered with debris and downed trees from the damaging winds.

"When you say closet or bathroom, I’m glad I did the closet (to take shelter) because my first thought was to go to my tub," Shalikina Weeden said. "But the whole ceiling of the bathroom, including the tub, caved in, so I’m glad I didn’t make that decision."

Being prepared and quick decision-making can save your life in severe weather situations. Luckily, Weeden made the best decision possible.

"I hopped up out of the bed quickly. Once I saw it said ‘emergency alert’ and started throwing things in the closet, I figured I would need to be safe," Weeden said.

The National Weather Service advises that in the event of a tornado, go to the basement or a small interior room, such as a closet, bathroom, or an interior hall on the lowest level. Do not wait until you hear or see the tornado; it could be too late.

"I ended up trapped in the closet, but the closet saved my life," Weeden said.

According to Weeden, the closet where she took shelter was the only ceiling unaffected by the storm.

Homes are destroyed, and lives are changed forever by the EF-3 tornado that left a trail of destruction in its path. So far, there has been one reported death in Mississippi.

The road to recovery is long, but people in the community are beginning to pick up the pieces of what once was. Weeden’s home has been ripped apart, with a massive hole in the side and parts of the roof ripped off.

"I plan on staying; when I purchased this house two years ago, I bought it as a forever home. I’m no stranger to starting over," she told FOX Weather.

Her perseverance is a prime example of the strong spirit of Mississippi.