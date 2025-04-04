Death toll rises to 8 amid multi-state tornado, flood disasters

FRANKFORT, Ky. – A relentless barrage of tornadoes and historic flash flooding across several states has now claimed at least eight lives as of Friday, according to state and local officials.

The latest death occurred in Frankfort, Kentucky, where police said a boy was swept away by floodwaters while on his way to the school bus stop in the Hickory Hills area. He was found dead a few hours later by EMS and first responders. His age and identity have not yet been released.

This comes after a deadly tornado outbreak killed at least seven people and spawned more than 30 reports of twisters across the lower and mid- Mississippi Valley on Wednesday.

At least five of those deaths happened in Tennessee , state officials said Thursday night. On Thursday, President Donald Trump approved the disaster declaration for all 95 counties in Tennessee, setting in motion FEMA's response to disaster relief across the state.

next Image 1 of 16

prev next Image 2 of 16

prev next Image 3 of 16

prev next Image 4 of 16

prev next Image 5 of 16

prev next Image 6 of 16

prev next Image 7 of 16

prev next Image 8 of 16

prev next Image 9 of 16

prev next Image 10 of 16

prev next Image 11 of 16

prev next Image 12 of 16

prev next Image 13 of 16

prev next Image 14 of 16

prev next Image 15 of 16

prev Image 16 of 16

The storms have also injured multiple others and destroyed several homes from Arkansas , Missouri and Tennessee through Kentucky , Illinois and Indiana .

In Missouri, Whitewater Fire Protection District Chief Garry Moore was killed while responding to severe weather on Wednesday night along Highway 25 between Advance and Delta, Missouri. A statement from Whitewater Fire Protection District said the department responded on Wednesday night "to assist with search and rescue efforts due to widespread damage from a presumed tornado."

"During the response, Chief Moore observed a vehicle off the roadway and stopped to assess the incident and render aid if needed," the statement said. "A short time later, Chief Moore was found unconscious at the scene."

Hendricks County Sheriff's Office officials in Indiana said a 27-year-old Danville man was killed during the storm when his vehicle ran over downed power lines. At some point, the driver got out of the car and came into contact with the live power lines, deputies said.

HOW TO WATCH FOX WEATHER

The FOX Forecast Center is tracking another heightened threat of severe weather Friday that will initially focus on the Texarkana region before the threat of hazardous weather expands to the Mississippi and Tennessee valleys.

Communities such as Little Rock , Jonesboro, and Fort Smith in Arkansas are all in the enhanced to moderate risk zone for severe storms. The general thunderstorm threat zone extends for hundreds of miles, placing nearly 50 million under the gun.

This is a developing story. Refresh this page for updates.