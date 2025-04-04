Search
The FOX Weather App Learn More
Fox Weather App on an iPhone, Fox Weather logo overlapping
Fox Weather live
Weather News
Published Updated

Death toll rises to 8 amid multi-state tornado, flood disasters

The latest death occurred Friday in Frankfort, Kentucky, where police said a boy was found in floodwater. This comes following a deadly tornado outbreak has killed at least seven people and spawned more than 30 reports of twisters across the lower and mid-Mississippi Valley on Wednesday.

By Chris Oberholtz Source FOX Weather
Potentially historic flooding is underway in the Mississippi and Ohio valleys, as repeated rounds of rain pummel several states in America's heartland. Officials say the devastation in Kentucky continues after a boy was found dead after he was swept away by floodwater. 

Child swept away by floodwaters in Kentucky as central US braces for 'generational flooding'

Potentially historic flooding is underway in the Mississippi and Ohio valleys, as repeated rounds of rain pummel several states in America's heartland. Officials say the devastation in Kentucky continues after a boy was found dead after he was swept away by floodwater. 

FRANKFORT, Ky. – A relentless barrage of tornadoes and historic flash flooding across several states has now claimed at least eight lives as of Friday, according to state and local officials.

The latest death occurred in Frankfort, Kentucky, where police said a boy was swept away by floodwaters while on his way to the school bus stop in the Hickory Hills area. He was found dead a few hours later by EMS and first responders. His age and identity have not yet been released.

This comes after a deadly tornado outbreak killed at least seven people and spawned more than 30 reports of twisters across the lower and mid-Mississippi Valley on Wednesday.

At least five of those deaths happened in Tennessee, state officials said Thursday night. On Thursday, President Donald Trump approved the disaster declaration for all 95 counties in Tennessee, setting in motion FEMA's response to disaster relief across the state.

  • FOX Weather exclusive footage shows the extensive damage caused by a tornado in Arkansas.
    Image 1 of 16

    FOX Weather exclusive footage shows the extensive damage caused by a tornado in Arkansas. (Robert Ray)

  • The Oaks student housing center, foreground, and other nearby structures in Nevada, Missouri, sustained heavy damage when they were hit by a tornado that tore through the town on Wednesday morning, April 2, 2025.
    Image 2 of 16

    The Oaks student housing center, foreground, and other nearby structures in Nevada, Missouri, sustained heavy damage when they were hit by a tornado that tore through the town on Wednesday morning, April 2, 2025. (Tammy Ljungblad/The Kansas City Star/Tribune News Service)

  • Structural damage is visible at Christ Community Church after a tornado struck on April 3, 2025, in Paducah, Kentucky.
    Image 3 of 16

    Structural damage is visible at Christ Community Church after a tornado struck on April 3, 2025, in Paducah, Kentucky.  (Michael Swensen/Getty Images)

  • Image 4 of 16

    Structural damage is visible at Christ Community Church after a tornado struck on April 3, 2025, in Paducah, Kentucky. (Michael Swensen/Getty Images)

  • Image 5 of 16

    Downed trees and heavy structure damage are seen after tornadoes moved through the area on April 03, 2025 in Selmer, Tennessee. Jason Davis/Getty Images) (Michael Swensen/Getty Images)

  • Image 6 of 16

    SELMER, TENNESSEE - APRIL 03: Downed trees and heavy structure damage are seen after tornadoes moved through the area on April 03, 2025 in Selmer, Tennessee. At least 5 people were reportedly killed during the severe storm which caused widespread destruction across the region. (Photo by Jason Davis/Getty Images) ( )

  • Image 7 of 16

    PADUCAH, KENTUCKY - APRIL 3: Structural damage is visible at Christ Community Church after a tornado struck on April 3, 2025, in Paducah, Kentucky. Kentucky Governor Andy Beshear issued a state of emergency ahead of the storms that are expected to cause flash flooding and tornadoes across Kentucky.  (Photo by Michael Swensen/Getty Images) ( )

  • Image 8 of 16

    PADUCAH, KENTUCKY - APRIL 3: Parishioners and community members look over damage after a tornado struck the Christ Community Church on April 3, 2025 in Paducah, Kentucky. Kentucky Governor Andy Beshear issued a state of emergency ahead of the storms that are expected to cause flash flooding and tornadoes across Kentucky.  (Photo by Michael Swensen/Getty Images) ( )

  • Extensive damage seen on drone video at a Louisville, Kentucky business on April 3, 2025.
    Image 9 of 16

    Extensive damage seen on drone video at a Louisville, Kentucky business on April 3, 2025.  (Live Storms Media )

  • Extensive damage seen on drone video at a Louisville, Kentucky business on April 3, 2025.
    Image 10 of 16

    Extensive damage seen on drone video at a Louisville, Kentucky business on April 3, 2025.  (Live Storms Media )

  • Extensive damage seen on drone video at a Louisville, Kentucky business on April 3, 2025.
    Image 11 of 16

    Extensive damage seen on drone video at a Louisville, Kentucky business on April 3, 2025. (Live Storms Media )

  • Extensive damage seen on drone video at a Louisville, Kentucky business on April 3, 2025.
    Image 12 of 16

    Extensive damage seen on drone video at a Louisville, Kentucky business on April 3, 2025.  (Live Storms Media )

  • Extensive damage seen on drone video at a Louisville, Kentucky business on April 3, 2025.
    Image 13 of 16

    Extensive damage seen on drone video at a Louisville, Kentucky business on April 3, 2025.  (Live Storms Media )

  • Tornado damage in Monette, Arkansas on April 3, 2025 after a severe weather outbreak.
    Image 14 of 16

    Tornado damage in Monette, Arkansas on April 3, 2025 after a severe weather outbreak. ( )

  • Tornado damage in Monette, Arkansas on April 3, 2025 after a severe weather outbreak.
    Image 15 of 16

    Tornado damage in Monette, Arkansas on April 3, 2025 after a severe weather outbreak. ( )

  • Storm damage to a warehouse in Brownsburg, Indiana after severe weather on April 3, 2025.
    Image 16 of 16

    Storm damage to a warehouse in Brownsburg, Indiana after severe weather on April 3, 2025.  ( )

The storms have also injured multiple others and destroyed several homes from Arkansas, Missouri and Tennessee through Kentucky, Illinois and Indiana.

In Missouri, Whitewater Fire Protection District Chief Garry Moore was killed while responding to severe weather on Wednesday night along Highway 25 between Advance and Delta, Missouri. A statement from Whitewater Fire Protection District said the department responded on Wednesday night "to assist with search and rescue efforts due to widespread damage from a presumed tornado."

"During the response, Chief Moore observed a vehicle off the roadway and stopped to assess the incident and render aid if needed," the statement said. "A short time later, Chief Moore was found unconscious at the scene."

Daniel Parker's video taken in Doniphan, Missouri, captures a potential funnel cloud and lightning. This observation is located about 10 miles from the Storm Prediction Center's reported tornado activity in Naylor, Missouri, and aligns with the timing of those reports.

Potential funnel cloud spotted near reported tornado in Missouri

Daniel Parker's video taken in Doniphan, Missouri, captures a potential funnel cloud and lightning. This observation is located about 10 miles from the Storm Prediction Center's reported tornado activity in Naylor, Missouri, and aligns with the timing of those reports.

Hendricks County Sheriff's Office officials in Indiana said a 27-year-old Danville man was killed during the storm when his vehicle ran over downed power lines. At some point, the driver got out of the car and came into contact with the live power lines, deputies said.

HOW TO WATCH FOX WEATHER

A funnel cloud was spotted looming over downtown Indianapolis, Indiana, on Sunday, as captured in a video by DJ GNO on TikTok.

A funnel cloud was spotted looming over downtown Indianapolis, Indiana, on Sunday, as captured in a video by DJ GNO on TikTok.

(DJ GNO/ TikTok)

The FOX Forecast Center is tracking another heightened threat of severe weather Friday that will initially focus on the Texarkana region before the threat of hazardous weather expands to the Mississippi and Tennessee valleys.

Communities such as Little Rock, Jonesboro, and Fort Smith in Arkansas are all in the enhanced to moderate risk zone for severe storms. The general thunderstorm threat zone extends for hundreds of miles, placing nearly 50 million under the gun.

This is a developing story. Refresh this page for updates.

Tags
Loading...