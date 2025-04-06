Ohio River in Cincinnati forecast to reach 60 feet Monday as flooding continues

CINCINNATI – Downtown Cincinnati is experiencing flooding as the Ohio River is forecast to reach 60 feet on Monday, the highest in more than seven years.

After days of heavy rain and severe thunderstorms over the Ohio, Mississippi and Tennessee valleys, the Ohio River in Cincinnati and Louisville are among the more than 140 river locations experiencing moderate to major flooding.

According to the National Weather Service of Wilmington, Ohio, Cincinnati has received 4.98 inches of rain in the past four days. Although the rain is forecast to end on Sunday, flooding impacts will continue this week as floodwaters flow into streams and rivers, likely causing more flooding.

Current flood levels on the Ohio River in Cincinnati.

The last time the Ohio River in Cincinnati surpassed 60 feet was Feb. 26, 2018. However, it's nowhere near the record high of 80 feet during the 1937 flooding.

If the river reaches 60 feet as forecast, the NWS said significant flooding is possible in East End, California and New Richmond, Ohio. Backwater floods could also affect Silver Grove, Kentucky, and riverfront buildings in Aurora, Indiana.

According to the Ohio Department of Transportation, stretches of U.S. 52 are flooded, causing road closures due to high water.

Riverfront parks, including Smale, Yeatman's Cove and Swayer Point were closed over the weekend due to flooding.

"While we understand the desire to observe and document this flooding, please stay out of the area for your own safety," Cincinnati Parks officials wrote. "The area south of Mehring from Central Avenue to the Boathouse will be filled with debris, potentially unsafe water quality, and fast-moving floodwaters. In addition, lighting fixtures have been removed from the area lowering visibility at night."

The Ohio Department of Transportation installed floodgates at Riverfront Transit Center in downtown Cincinnati. According to ODOT Public Information Officer Matt Bruning, this is the first time the gates have been used since 2018.

The Greater Cincinnati Water Works’ Stormwater Management Utility has also installed floodgates on Mehring Way and Carr Street.

The latest NOAA National Water Prediction Service forecast shows the Ohio River cresting at 60 feet on Monday around 8 a.m., five feet shy of major flooding. In Louisville, the river is expected to crest at 35.60 feet on Wednesday, also the highest in seven years.

There is a Flood Warning for the Ohio River in Cincinnati and Louisville until further notice.