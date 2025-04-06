With heavy downpours finally ending, fears of river flooding rise in Mississippi, Ohio valleys

As a record rain event comes to an end for the Mississippi, Ohio and Tennessee valleys, flooding impacts will continue this week as floodwaters flow into streams and rivers, likely causing more flooding in previously spared areas.

The FOX Forecast Center said the storm system that brought six Flash Flood Emergencies and a deadly tornado outbreak across multiple states since last week will finally exit off the East Coast by Tuesday.

next Image 1 of 9

prev next Image 2 of 9

prev next Image 3 of 9

prev next Image 4 of 9

prev next Image 5 of 9

prev next Image 6 of 9

prev next Image 7 of 9

prev next Image 8 of 9

prev Image 9 of 9

Over a foot of rain fell in Kentucky, western Tennessee and Arkansas throughout this event. Now, all this water needs to go somewhere.

CATASTROPHIC RAIN TRIGGERS FLOOD EMERGENCIES, EVACUATIONS ON FOURTH STRAIGHT DAY OF RELENTLESS STORMS SATURDAY

Meanwhile, more than 50 river locations are currently experiencing or expected to reach major flood stage over the next few days, and another 90 river locations are forecast to reach moderate flood stage.

Rivers at major flood stage are indicated by the purple placemarks.

(FOX Weather)



Water rescues were underway throughout the weekend along rivers, including in Columbus, Indiana.

Columbus Fire Rescue completed a 12-person rescue along the White River near East Fork on Sunday when flooding stranded a group of unhoused individuals. The White River is forecast to crest at a major flood stage of nearly 16.96 feet on Sunday, according to NOAA's National Water Prediction Service.

The Kentucky River in Woodford County is forecast to reach a potential record 49.5 feet on Monday. Over the weekend, emergency management officials ordered evacuations.

"If you're near the river, and you have any proximity to water, you need to leave," Woodford County Judge Executive James Kay said on Sunday.

FOX Weather Meteorologist Jane Minar said all this rain will eventually flow into major rivers, including the Ohio River and Mississippi River.

WHY IS THIS RELENTLESS SEVERE WEATHER PATTERN STUCK OVER EASTERN HALF OF THE US?

"So that means other tributary streams and creeks downstream of where all of this heavy rain has fallen is going to start to flow in, and that big flow into our major rivers is what is going to ultimately lead to more water rises, and we are expecting significant river flooding over the next several days for this upcoming week," Minar said. "That means areas that might not see flooding right now will and could definitely be in a dangerous situation with that flooding potential."

Paducah, Kentucky, along the Ohio River, and Memphis, Tennessee, along the Mississippi River, are areas of concern for flooding early this week.

This flooding concern will last through most of April.

According to the FOX Forecast Center, in more than two and a half weeks, rainfall water on the Mississippi River is forecast to reach Baton Rouge, Louisiana, where water levels could rise to the highest level in four years.

"That's the biggest threat here with communities that live along the river expected to see that water rise," Minar said. "We can expect to see some concerns for businesses and buildings, just driving along the way as well. You don't ever want to drive through floodwaters, but this is gonna be a really difficult task."