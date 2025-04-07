Watch: Drone video shows Kentucky highway underwater amid historic flooding

GLENDALE, Ky. – Kentucky continues to face historic flooding after a large weather system caused a deluge of rain.

In the western part of the state, the Nolin River reached a peak of nearly 30 feet Sunday evening in White Mills.

Drone video taken Sunday by the Hardin County Sheriff's Office showed a highway in Glendale submerged in the murky floodwater from the nearby Nolin River.

In the video, electrical lines stood in feet of water. As the camera panned, water sat across the highway, where the yellow dividing line faded into the abyss and only the guardrails remained visible.

In the distance, lush green grass could be seen beyond the brown floodwater. A farm sat just on the edge, with some buildings already submerged.

As the drone continued to pan, a car drove across a neighboring highway not impacted by the flooding, but surrounded by it.

Photos posted by the Hardin County Sheriff's Office showed more flooded roads around the county Sunday evening.

The Nolin River began receding Sunday night and continued to recede Monday.

Flooding-related deaths have been confirmed by officials in Kentucky.