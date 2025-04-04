See it: Tennessee, Kentucky overtaken by floodwaters after days of torrential rain

NASHVILLE, Tenn. – A stalled storm system that produced a deadly tornado outbreak in the Mississippi River Valley this week has also produced dangerous flooding conditions across Tennessee and Kentucky.

Just south of Nashville in Leipers Fork, Tennessee, a road disappeared under floodwater.

Farther into Music City, the parking lot and entrance around the Belle Meade Country Club were completely flooded.

The floodwater made its way into the buildings, where it turned tennis courts into ponds.

Flooding also overtook parts of Kentucky. Here, a drone shot shows the town of Hopkinsville covered in murky brown floodwater.

East of Hopkinsville in the city of Bowling Green, cars became stuck after trying to pass through standing water under a bridge.

Toward northern Kentucky in Washington County, drivers were cut off from some areas as floodwater blanketed roads and nearby fields.

These and other areas throughout the region are expected to receive more rain over the weekend..