Extreme Weather
Published

See it: Tennessee, Kentucky overtaken by floodwaters after days of torrential rain

These and other areas throughout the region are expected to receive more rain over the weekend.

By Angeli Gabriel Source FOX Weather
This video shows an area in Frankfort, Kentucky, where floodwaters have over taken a play area.

Flooding in northern Kentucky

This video shows an area in Frankfort, Kentucky, where floodwaters have over taken a play area.

NASHVILLE, Tenn. – A stalled storm system that produced a deadly tornado outbreak in the Mississippi River Valley this week has also produced dangerous flooding conditions across Tennessee and Kentucky.

Just south of Nashville in Leipers Fork, Tennessee, a road disappeared under floodwater. 

Flooding in Leipers Fork in Middle Tennessee.

(Mark Cantrell / FOX Weather)

Farther into Music City, the parking lot and entrance around the Belle Meade Country Club were completely flooded.

Flooded Belle Meade Country Club in Nashville, TN.

(Mark Barber / FOX Weather)

The floodwater made its way into the buildings, where it turned tennis courts into ponds.

Flooded tennis courts in the Nashville suburb of Belle Meade.

(Mark Barber / FOX Weather)

Flooding also overtook parts of Kentucky. Here, a drone shot shows the town of Hopkinsville covered in murky brown floodwater.

Drone images show downtown Hopkinsville inundated. Officials told FOX Weather at least 60% of the downtown was flooded Friday morning.

(Ezell Productions by Hunter Ezell / FOX Weather)

East of Hopkinsville in the city of Bowling Green, cars became stuck after trying to pass through standing water under a bridge.

Flooding and road closures in Bowling Green, Kentucky April 3.

(City of Bowling Green/Facebook / FOX Weather)

Toward northern Kentucky in Washington County, drivers were cut off from some areas as floodwater blanketed roads and nearby fields.

Flooding in central Kentucky.

(Washington County Sheriff's Office / FOX Weather)

These and other areas throughout the region are expected to receive more rain over the weekend..

