‘It looks like a bomb went off’: Tornado leaves trail of devastation in Kentucky

LONDON, Ky. – A significant tornado tore through Laurel County, Kentucky, during the nighttime hours on Saturday morning, leaving behind widespread devastation that residents describe as resembling a war zone.

"I am on the ground in Laurel County and this area on the southern side of London is completely destroyed," Jordan Smith, a local resident and meteorologist, stated. "It looks like a bomb has went off. Complete and utter devastation all around. It’s so heartbreaking."

The damage appeared to be extensive, with homes flattened, vehicles mangled and debris scattered as far as the eye could see.

According to the governor’s office, National Weather Service meteorologists are still working to determine how many tornadoes impacted the commonwealth, but the strongest appeared to be at least an EF3 with winds greater than 136 mph.

Leslie White, a Laurel County resident, recounted the terrifying moments as the tornado struck.

"We got scared, so we went into the hallway because that’s the closest area we had," White stated. "Then my husband and my son came running in and pretty much jumped on top of her because you could feel the air…"

White described the sound of the storm as similar to a freight train and, before she knew it, most of the house was gone.

Once the storm cleared, White said her family scrambled to find shoes and locate the keys to the vehicle.

"My family’s okay, but I don’t know about everybody else," said White.

Local authorities said they were still conducting damage assessments but were aware of at least 17 deaths in the county, including a firefighter who was killed while responding to damage.

The tornado was part of an outbreak of severe weather that swept across parts of the Mississippi and Ohio valleys.

May is historically one of the most active months for tornadoes in the U.S., and this year has proven to be no exception.

Residents in Kentucky and surrounding states remain on high alert as the FOX Forecast Center warns that more storms will impact the region during the workweek.