Multiday severe weather threat continues next week following deadly tornado outbreak

OKLAHOMA CITY - A trailing frontal boundary, which helped produce hundreds of severe weather reports this week, combined with a developing area of low pressure over the Plains, will trigger showers and powerful thunderstorms through the weekend and into the workweek, with the potential for more dangerous weather.

The Storm Prediction Center has issued a heightened risk for severe storms each day through the middle of the week, with particular concern for Monday and Tuesday, when areas recently impacted by deadly tornadoes may once again face renewed threats.

A three-hour radar loop showing where showers and thunderstorms are ongoing. Severe Thunderstorm Warnings are indicated by a yellow box. Tornado Warnings are indicated in red boxes, while Tornado Warnings with a confirmed tornado are indicated in purple boxes. Flash Flood Warnings are indicated in green boxes, while Flash Flood Emergencies are indicated in pink boxes. Severe Thunderstorm Watches are indicated in yellow shading, while Tornado Watches are indicated in dark-red shading.

A new round of thunderstorms are expected to wait to begin blossoming until Sunday evening, with the majority of the activity occurring after sunset and likely after midnight for most areas.

The nocturnal threat is one of the most dangerous times for tornadoes, as they are harder to see and often catch people off guard while they sleep.

On Monday, a Level 3 out of 5 enhanced risk of storms exists for parts of Oklahoma, Kansas and Missouri.

The designation means numerous severe storms are possible, with all modes of severe weather - large hail, damaging winds and tornadoes - likely.

Severe storm forecast

As the system shifts eastward on Tuesday, the severe weather threat is expected to expand into the Tennessee Valley.

Cities across portions of Arkansas, Tennessee, Mississippi and Alabama could face strong to severe thunderstorms.

But eastern Missouri and Kentucky, still dealing with fresh scars from Friday night's deadly tornado outbreak, are under a renewed severe weather threat as well. The primary threats will be large hail and damaging winds, though the risk of isolated tornadoes cannot be ruled out.

Severe storm forecast

The unsettled weather pattern is not expected to end on Tuesday, with rounds of showers and storms reaching the Eastern Seaboard by Wednesday.

While the severity of the storms likely won’t match what was experienced in the Plains and Mississippi Valley, rainfall totals could be locally heavy, and flash flooding may become a concern.

May typically sees more tornadoes than any other month of the year.

An enhanced jet stream over the central U.S. creates ideal conditions for the development of supercell thunderstorms.

Most of these tornadoes occur across the Plains, a region commonly referred to as "tornado alley."

According to NOAA data, May averages just under 300 tornadoes annually, ahead of both June and April.