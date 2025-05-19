Watch: Violent tornado carves path of destruction through western Kansas town

GRINNELL, Kan. – A terrifying scene unfolded in western Kansas as a powerful tornado ripped through a small town, leaving behind widespread damage.

The National Weather Service issued a Tornado Warning about 7 p.m. Sunday for Grinnell in Gove County.

Footage from storm chaser Clinton H. Hendricks IV shows a funnel cloud bearing down on the town with a population of just over 300 residents. As the tornado spins across the landscape, it lofts clouds of dirt and debris into the air. Several buildings were badly damaged, including a church and a school. There's no immediate word of any injuries or deaths.

The Kansas Highway Patrol and local law enforcement have closed off the town with a strict curfew. A nearby portion of Interstate 70 was also closed due to downed power lines.

Midwest Energy said the tornado caused significant damage to the town's electric and gas systems. The utility company identified 15 downed poles and damage in Grinnell city limits, and additional damage is likely.

Kansas' current U.S. Senators Jerry Moran and Roger Marshall expressed their concern following the storm.

"Kansans, please stay alert," Moran said. "The dangerous weather conditions across the state have already resulted in tornadoes in Gove County and Scott County, with much of the state facing more storms and potential tornadoes."

Marshall said he and his wife were praying for the Kansas communities impacted by Sunday's tornadoes.

"My office is in contact with local authorities to closely monitor the damage, and we stand ready to assist however we can," he said on Facebook on Monday morning. "With more severe weather expected in central and eastern Kansas today, please stay alert and follow guidance from local officials. Stay safe."

Representatives from the NWS office in Goodland, Kansas, are surveying the damage in Grinnell and may provide an EF rating as soon as Monday.