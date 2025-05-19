Central US on high alert Monday for dangerous tornadoes, giant hail and destructive winds

OKLAHOMA CITY, Okla. – After several days of potent and deadly storm activity, the central U.S. will remain under a heightened risk of severe weather on Monday.

The FOX Forecast Center warns that a wide region from Kansas and Oklahoma extending into parts of Missouri and Arkansas is expected to experience severe thunderstorms. By early afternoon, eastern Kansas, Oklahoma, northern Texas and the Ozarks will be primed for severe storms to develop.

Significant damage was reported in western Kansas early Monday morning after powerful storms produced tornadoes that damaged numerous homes and brought down trees and power lines amid a rare Tornado Emergency .

A three-hour radar loop showing where showers and thunderstorms are ongoing. Severe Thunderstorm Warnings are indicated by a yellow box. Tornado Warnings are indicated in red boxes, while Tornado Warnings with a confirmed tornado are indicated in purple boxes. Flash Flood Warnings are indicated in green boxes, while Flash Flood Emergencies are indicated in pink boxes. Severe Thunderstorm Watches are indicated in yellow shading, while Tornado Watches are indicated in dark-red shading.





A concerning Level 4 out of 5 severe weather threat includes major cities like Oklahoma City, Tulsa, Norman and Broken Arrow in Oklahoma, as well as Fort Smith, Arkansas.

"The thunderstorm development that we're expecting later today could produce some very large tornadoes," FOX Weather Meteorologist Britta Merwin said.

A look at the severe storm threat in the Plains on Monday, May 19, 2025.





Some of the tornadoes could be intense (EF-3 or stronger), with very large hail and severe winds. Multiple lines of severe storms will push eastward into Missouri and Arkansas, carrying the threat of damaging winds and embedded tornadoes.

Intense severe storms likely Tuesday from Ohio Valley to Tennessee Valley

Severe thunderstorms will rumble into Tuesday across parts of the Ohio Valley and the mid-Mississippi and Tennessee valleys, with the potential for more damaging winds, large hail and a few tornadoes. Thunderstorms may already be ongoing Tuesday morning, especially across Illinois, Indiana and possibly Kentucky.

"You have to think about these outlooks sometimes as a continuing story," Merwin said. "What develops later today is going to be dragging into the overnight into tomorrow."

As temperatures and humidity climb throughout the day on Tuesday, the atmosphere will become unstable. This can set the stage for strong to severe storms in multiple areas.

A look at the severe storm threat in the Midwest and South on Tuesday, May 20, 2025.





A Level 3 out of 5 threat for severe storms includes major Tennessee cities like Memphis, Nashville, Clarksville and Murfreesboro, as well as Huntsville, Alabama.

Farther south, ingredients will come together to provide an environment favorable for supercells. Initial supercells will pose a risk of all severe storm threats, including the potential for strong tornadoes. With the atmosphere not being disturbed, an organized line of storms will develop and push eastward by Tuesday evening.

By Wednesday, the cold front will be along the mid-Atlantic and Carolina coastlines. With any daytime heating, there is a chance of severe storms from Virginia to southeastern Georgia, especially in the afternoon, the FOX Forecast Center said.