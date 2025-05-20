Kentucky volunteers, first responders continue nonstop recovery efforts in wake of deadly tornadoes

First responders and volunteers continue to sift through piles of debris in London, Kentucky, in the wake of deadly tornadoes that slammed the area last week. FOX Weather Correspondent Katie Byrne has the latest from London on May 20, 2025.
Fast Facts:
At least 19 people were killed when severe weather and tornadoes struck Kentucky.
First responders, the military and volunteers have descended upon devastated communities to help with recovery efforts.
More severe weather is expected in hard-hit areas Tuesday, with damaging winds and tornadoes possible.
Extensive damage in London, Kentucky near the Davis family home following the deadly May 16, 2025 tornado.
( )
A wide photo shows the extensive damage in London, Kentucky following the deadly May 16, 2025 tornado.
( )
Extensive damage in London, Kentucky near the Davis family home following the deadly May 16, 2025 tornado.
( )
Extensive damage in London, Kentucky near the Davis family home following the deadly May 16, 2025 tornado.
( )
Extensive damage in London, Kentucky near the Davis family home following the deadly May 16, 2025 tornado.
( )
LONDON, KENTUCKY - MAY 18: Debris floats in a pool near a severely damaged house on May 18, 2025 in the community of Sunshine Hills outside of London, Kentucky. A tornado struck the neighborhood of Sunshine Hills just after midnight on May 17, 2025 in London, Kentucky.
(Michael Swensen)
LONDON, KENTUCKY - MAY 18: Sarah, a volunteer from Knoxville, Tennessee, puts an American flag up on May 18, 2025 in the community of Sunshine Hills outside of London, Kentucky. A tornado struck the neighborhood of Sunshine Hills just after midnight on May 17, 2025 in London, Kentucky. (Photo by Michael Swensen/Getty Images)
( )
LONDON, KENTUCKY - MAY 17: Mark Sexton kisses his daughters dog after it was pulled out of the debris of his parent's house following the tornado that struck the neighborhood of Sunshine Hills on May 17, 2025 in London, Kentucky. A tornado struck communities in Somerset and London, Kentucky, leaving over 10 dead and more injured. (Photo by Michael Swensen/Getty Images)
( )
LONDON, KENTUCKY - MAY 17: Payson Sexton, 13, is reunited with her dog after it was trapped in her grandparent's house following the tornado that struck the neighborhood of Sunshine Hills on May 17, 2025 in London, Kentucky. A tornado struck communities in Somerset and London, Kentucky, leaving over 10 dead and more injured. (Photo by Michael Swensen/Getty Images)
( )
LONDON, KENTUCKY - MAY 17: Members from a local church pray with Tony and Joe McFall, who lost their father and step-mother during the tornado in the neighborhood of Sunshine Hills on May 17, 2025 in London, Kentucky. A tornado struck communities in Somerset and London, Kentucky, leaving over 10 dead and more injured. (Photo by Michael Swensen/Getty Images)
( )
Debris is seen on a damaged car after a tornado hit in London, Kentucky on May 17, 2025. Severe storms that swept through the US states of Missouri, Kentucky and Virginia left more than 25 people dead, laying waste to local communities and cutting off electricity to nearly 200,000, authorities said on May 17. Kentucky Governor Andy Beshear said on X at least 18 people had died in the storms Friday night, while local officials in Missouri said another seven were dead there. (Photo by Allison Joyce / AFP) (Photo by ALLISON JOYCE/AFP via Getty Images)
( )
A US flag is seen on a destroyed car after a tornado hit in London, Kentucky on May 17, 2025. Severe storms that swept through the US states of Missouri, Kentucky and Virginia left more than 25 people dead, laying waste to local communities and cutting off electricity to nearly 200,000, authorities said on May 17. Kentucky Governor Andy Beshear said on X at least 18 people had died in the storms Friday night, while local officials in Missouri said another seven were dead there. (Photo by Allison Joyce / AFP) (Photo by ALLISON JOYCE/AFP via Getty Images)
( )
People clear debris after a tornado hit in London, Kentucky on May 17, 2025. Severe storms that swept through the US states of Missouri, Kentucky and Virginia left more than 25 people dead, laying waste to local communities and cutting off electricity to nearly 200,000, authorities said on May 17. Kentucky Governor Andy Beshear said on X at least 18 people had died in the storms Friday night, while local officials in Missouri said another seven were dead there. (Photo by Allison Joyce / AFP) (Photo by ALLISON JOYCE/AFP via Getty Images)
( )
Debris is strewn around and on top of trees after a tornado hit in London, Kentucky on May 17, 2025. Severe storms that swept through the US states of Missouri, Kentucky and Virginia left more than 25 people dead, laying waste to local communities and cutting off electricity to nearly 200,000, authorities said on May 17. Kentucky Governor Andy Beshear said on X at least 18 people had died in the storms Friday night, while local officials in Missouri said another seven were dead there. (Photo by Allison Joyce / AFP) (Photo by ALLISON JOYCE/AFP via Getty Images)
( )
Debris is seen around and on the trunk of a tree after a tornado hit in London, Kentucky on May 17, 2025. Severe storms that swept through the US states of Missouri, Kentucky and Virginia left more than 25 people dead, laying waste to local communities and cutting off electricity to nearly 200,000, authorities said on May 17. Kentucky Governor Andy Beshear said on X at least 18 people had died in the storms Friday night, while local officials in Missouri said another seven were dead there. (Photo by Allison Joyce / AFP) (Photo by ALLISON JOYCE/AFP via Getty Images)
( )
Debris and damaged homes are seen after a tornado hit in London, Kentucky on May 17, 2025. Severe storms that swept through the US states of Missouri, Kentucky and Virginia left more than 25 people dead, laying waste to local communities and cutting off electricity to nearly 200,000, authorities said on May 17. Kentucky Governor Andy Beshear said on X at least 18 people had died in the storms Friday night, while local officials in Missouri said another seven were dead there. (Photo by Allison Joyce / AFP) (Photo by ALLISON JOYCE/AFP via Getty Images)
( )
TOPSHOT - A woman inspects damage from a tornado in London, Kentucky, on May 17, 2025. More than 20 people have died after severe storms swept through the southern US states of Missouri and Kentucky, officials and local media reports said May 17, 2025. Kentucky governor Andy Beshear said on X that at least 14 people had died in Friday night's storms. At least seven people were killed in Missouri, the Washington Post reported. (Photo by Allison Joyce / AFP) (Photo by ALLISON JOYCE/AFP via Getty Images)
( )
Tornado damage in Laurel County, Kentucky.
(@jsmithwx)
Tornado damage in Laurel County, Kentucky.
(@jsmithwx)
Tornado damage in London, Kentucky as seen on May 17, 2025.
(London Mayor Randall Weddle)
Tornado damage in London, Kentucky as seen on May 17, 2025.
(London Mayor Randall Weddle)
Damage left after a deadly tornado struck London, Kentucky on May 16, 2025.
(Laurel County (Ky) Fiscal Court)
"We’ve had more than our fair share of natural disasters in Kentucky in recent years," Beshear said Saturday. "And while we can’t know why Kentucky keeps getting hit, and it feels tough for our people to be facing this level of pain and destruction, one thing we know here in the commonwealth is how to come together, live our faith and values and help our neighbors in their time of need."
First responders, the military and volunteers from far and wide have descended upon the hardest-hit communities of London and Somerset, working around the clock to first search for survivors within piles of debris, and then the tireless work of clearing what's left of destroyed homes and businesses.
Video from Friday night in Somerset, shows a tornado being lit up in the night sky by lightning and power flashes.
FOX Weather Correspondent Katie Byrne has been in London since shortly after the disaster struck and has been speaking with people in the area about their experience and what needs to happen to help heartbroken communities move forward.
"Our goal is to save people," tornado survivor Carrie Davis said, noting her son was also helping. "We did pass three bodies, and that’s hard for a 19-year-old to see. You know? He’s going to need a lot of help after this. And it’s tough."
Survivors of a powerful tornado that ripped through the community of London in Kentucky are continuing to look through piles of debris, and local students are stepping up to help. FOX Weather Correspondent Katie Byrne was in London on Monday and spoke with student Ashton Eldridge who said he and his friends will stay in the area to help however they can.
Laurel County Public Schools have been closed since the severe weather struck, and students are stepping up to help with recovery efforts.
"I’ve had a couple of teachers of mine that have lost their homes," Ashton Eldridge said. "You know? It just hurts seeing that. People that you know, and you’ve been around your whole life, and see what can happen to them overnight."
Eldridge said he spoke with one of his teachers, who took shelter in a bathtub while the tornado roared overhead.
"As soon as it was over, everything just disappeared," he said. "Her husband had to go to the hospital. They found him under everything with his son."
Cleanup and recovery operations are ongoing in the community of London, Kentucky, after deadly tornadoes swept across the region over the weekend. FOX Weather Correspondent Katie Byrne was in London on Monday and spoke with a man walking through the piles of rubble while carrying a cross who described the scene as
As local high school students step up to help their community recover, people from across the U.S. are also arriving to offer assistance. A man from Michigan was seen carrying a cross through the devastated town and just wanted to lift up survivors in prayer and let them know God is with them.