Kentucky volunteers, first responders continue nonstop recovery efforts in wake of deadly tornadoes

Fast Facts:

At least 19 people were killed when severe weather and tornadoes struck Kentucky.

First responders, the military and volunteers have descended upon devastated communities to help with recovery efforts.

More severe weather is expected in hard-hit areas Tuesday, with damaging winds and tornadoes possible.

LONDON, Ky. – Hearts are heavy across Kentucky in the wake of deadly tornadoes that slammed the state last week. Despite that, first responders and volunteers, some of whom are high school students, continue recovery efforts to rebuild communities that were leveled by the storms.

The danger isn’t over, however. More severe weather is expected to impact the same devastated areas Tuesday.

Kentucky suffered widespread damage after the extreme weather roared across the region, and Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear said at least 19 people were killed. Most of the victims were in Laurel County, where the city of London saw entire neighborhoods reduced to rubble.

"We’ve had more than our fair share of natural disasters in Kentucky in recent years," Beshear said Saturday. "And while we can’t know why Kentucky keeps getting hit, and it feels tough for our people to be facing this level of pain and destruction, one thing we know here in the commonwealth is how to come together, live our faith and values and help our neighbors in their time of need."

First responders, the military and volunteers from far and wide have descended upon the hardest-hit communities of London and Somerset, working around the clock to first search for survivors within piles of debris, and then the tireless work of clearing what's left of destroyed homes and businesses.

FOX Weather Correspondent Katie Byrne has been in London since shortly after the disaster struck and has been speaking with people in the area about their experience and what needs to happen to help heartbroken communities move forward.

"Our goal is to save people," tornado survivor Carrie Davis said, noting her son was also helping. "We did pass three bodies, and that’s hard for a 19-year-old to see. You know? He’s going to need a lot of help after this. And it’s tough."

Laurel County Public Schools have been closed since the severe weather struck, and students are stepping up to help with recovery efforts.

"I’ve had a couple of teachers of mine that have lost their homes," Ashton Eldridge said. "You know? It just hurts seeing that. People that you know, and you’ve been around your whole life, and see what can happen to them overnight."

Eldridge said he spoke with one of his teachers, who took shelter in a bathtub while the tornado roared overhead.

"As soon as it was over, everything just disappeared," he said. "Her husband had to go to the hospital. They found him under everything with his son."

As local high school students step up to help their community recover, people from across the U.S. are also arriving to offer assistance. A man from Michigan was seen carrying a cross through the devastated town and just wanted to lift up survivors in prayer and let them know God is with them.

He described the scene as "complete and total devastation," much like the scene after a powerful and deadly tornado struck the community of Mayfield , Kentucky, in 2021.

"It’s very similar," he said. "The destruction is just incredible, and it’s going to take a long time. They have to have a lot of faith to know that (homes) can be rebuilt."