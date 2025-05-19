See it: Aerial video shows damage in London, Kentucky after devastating tornado

LONDON, Ky. - Following a powerful tornado, America's Heartland is full of devastation and destruction.

London, Kentucky, is the center of some of the worst damage from the recent tornado outbreak. Roofs of homes are ripped apart, and some structures are thrown hundreds of yards away from their original locations.

Miles of debris from the powerful EF-3 tornado can be seen in aerial footage from Rich Waite and RMWServices, showing the path of the destructive tornado.

According to the National Weather Service, an EF-3 tornado usually brings winds of between 136–165 MPH, as demonstrated by the extensive damage caused by the outbreak.

Residents such as Carrie Davis and her family had their homes obliterated by the storm.

The people of Kentucky are no strangers to rebuilding after a disastrous events. Frankfort, Kentucky, most recently dealt with historic flooding in April.