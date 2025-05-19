Search
Extreme Weather
Published

See it: Aerial video shows damage in London, Kentucky after devastating tornado

Miles of debris from the powerful EF-3 tornado can be seen in aerial footage from Rich Waite and RMWServices, showing the path of the destructive tornado.

By Raymond Sanchez Source FOX Weather
A bird's-eye view reveals the scope of tornado damage to surrounding communities in London, Kentucky.

EF-3 tornado leaves path of destruction in London, Kentucky

A bird's-eye view reveals the scope of tornado damage to surrounding communities in London, Kentucky.

LONDON, Ky. - Following a powerful tornado, America's Heartland is full of devastation and destruction.

London, Kentucky, is the center of some of the worst damage from the recent tornado outbreak. Roofs of homes are ripped apart, and some structures are thrown hundreds of yards away from their original locations.

Miles of debris from the powerful EF-3 tornado can be seen in aerial footage from Rich Waite and RMWServices, showing the path of the destructive tornado. 

According to the National Weather Service, an EF-3 tornado usually brings winds of between 136–165 MPH, as demonstrated by the extensive damage caused by the outbreak.

KENTUCKY FAMILY RESCUES TRAPPED NEIGHBORS, FINDS BODIES AFTER DEADLY LONDON TORNADO

LONDON, KENTUCKY - MAY 18: Debris floats in a pool near a severely damaged house on May 18, 2025 in the community of Sunshine Hills outside of London, Kentucky. A tornado struck the neighborhood of Sunshine Hills just after midnight on May 17, 2025 in London, Kentucky.

LONDON, KENTUCKY - MAY 18: Debris floats in a pool near a severely damaged house on May 18, 2025 in the community of Sunshine Hills outside of London, Kentucky. A tornado struck the neighborhood of Sunshine Hills just after midnight on May 17, 2025 in London, Kentucky.  

(Michael Swensen / Getty Images)

Residents such as Carrie Davis and her family had their homes obliterated by the storm.

The people of Kentucky are no strangers to rebuilding after a disastrous events. Frankfort, Kentucky, most recently dealt with historic flooding in April.

