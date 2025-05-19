Kentucky family rescues trapped neighbors, finds bodies after deadly London tornado

LONDON, Ky. – Carrie Davis and her family emerged from the basement of their London, Kentucky, home Friday after an EF-3 tornado destroyed their entire neighborhood. They jumped into action, finding buried and injured neighbors, as well as those who did not survive the storm.

Davis spoke to FOX Weather Correspondent Katie Byrne from where her home once stood. Only the opening to the basement that saved their lives remained, two days after the tornado killed at least 17 people in Laurel County.

"We were hunkered down," Davis said. "It was my kids, and we had the dogs, the cats and everybody in the basement, and our ears blew out, and then everything just crumbled."

The twister's preliminary rating is at least an EF-3, based on the Enhanced Fujita Scale, but the National Weather Service damage survey is not complete. Winds from a tornado of this caliber range from 136-165 mph.

After emerging from the first Tornado Warning, Davis said the family just tried "saving as many people as we can." Her 19-year-old son grabbed his emergency medical kit and helped a neighbor with a broken femur. Another neighbor had a serious injury to her stomach, and another had two broken legs.

"He lifted him up and threw him over his shoulder," she said. "There was another storm coming, so we had to run to the basement."

After the next storm passed, they were back trying to help injured people.

"We kept hearing people scream, ‘Someone help me! Help us! Help us!'" Davis recalled.

Davis said her family also found some of the people who were killed by this monster storm, which is a trauma the family won't soon forget.

"That's hard for a 19-year-old to see," Davis said. "He's going to need a lot of help after this. It's tough. It's real tough."

Local first responders told FOX Weather the London tornado is likely the deadliest in the community's history.