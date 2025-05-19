'We're in a tornado!' Watch St. Louis construction workers ride out destructive twister in their truck

ST. LOUIS – Intense moments were caught on camera when construction workers in St. Louis were forced to take shelter in their truck as a violent tornado moved over their immediate area on Friday.

One of the crew members who was working outside quickly rushed back into the truck as the winds intensified.

"We're in a tornado!" one worker exclaimed as tree branches collapsed around their vehicle.

The footage is from Friday afternoon in the Kingsbury Place neighborhood in St. Louis, which was directly in the path of a deadly EF-3 tornado, as mapped by the National Weather Service.

"Dude, it just crushed the crane truck," the same person could be heard shouting as tree limbs came crashing down on their equipment.

As seconds went by, many of the trees that were standing just moments before were pulled sideways onto the road.

Both workers said they were scared their truck was going to flip over.

Near the end of the video clip, a large part of a thick tree next to the vehicle came down on the truck's hood. Miraculously, the windshield was unscathed.

The person who shot the video, Alex Hoffman, appeared to be uninjured in subsequent videos he posted to social media, showing him surveying the damage.

According to the NWS storm survey, the tornado began near Clayton, in the St. Louis metro area, and tracked through portions of the Washington University Campus and Forest Park.

At its peak, the twister reached 152 mph and was nearly a mile wide. The weather service estimated that the tornado was on the ground for almost 23 miles and even crossed the Mississippi River into Illinois.

In its report, the agency said the twister could have been composed of several tornadoes.

"It is possible that multiple tornadic circulations were involved, and future analysis may adjust these statistics."

St. Louis Mayor Cara Spencer said five people were killed and around 5,000 buildings were destroyed or damaged by the tornado.

Experts suggest that those who are caught in their car during a tornado should stay in the car with the seatbelt fastened, with heads down below the windows, covered with hands, a blanket or other cushions if possible.