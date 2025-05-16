Damage reported after St. Louis metro rocked by tornado-warned storm

ST. LOUIS – Damage was reported Friday after a tornado-warned storm ripped through the St. Louis metro area.

The storm was part of a system that has millions of people across several states on alert for the potential of tornadoes, damaging wind and large hail.

Much of the damage seems to have happened in the University City area, where images of downed trees have surfaced on social media.

According to storm reports from the National Weather Service, considerable wind damage was reported along Pershing Avenue in west St. Louis.

Sean Malone, of KMOX News, snapped these photos of the storm as it was moving through the region.

FOX News Multimedia Reporter Olivianna Calmes found damage in Clayton, just south of University City. She said she has seen several trees damaged and some trees have fallen on cars in the area.

A funnel cloud was also spotted in Fenton, Missouri, about 20 miles southwest of the heart of St. Louis.

The NWS described it as a "Particularly Dangerous Situation" when the Tornado Warning was issued that covered more than a million people across the St. Louis metro.

It was not immediately clear if any injuries were reported.

Stay with FOX Weather for updates on this developing story.