Extreme Weather
Watch: Tornadoes, hail spotted as severe storms tear across Midwest

Photos and videos from the area showed ominous clouds ahead of the storms moving into the Minneapolis area, where radar-indicated rotation triggered a Tornado Warning.

A video captured on Thursday, May 15, 2025 shows a funnel cloud during a tornado-warned storm in Benson, Minnesota. 

Funnel cloud seen over Benson, Minnesota during severe storms

MINNEAPOLIS Severe weather slammed several states in the Upper Midwest Thursday, dropping a few funnel clouds and likely tornadoes in Minnesota and Wisconsin. 

  • Storm clouds loom over Minnesota drivers on Thursday.
    Storm clouds loom over Minnesota drivers on Thursday. (@ZachHalverson / X)

  • Ominous clouds over downtown Minneapolis on Thursday, May 15, 2025.
    Ominous clouds over downtown Minneapolis on Thursday, May 15, 2025.  (@UnitedNathans/X)

  • Ominous clouds over downtown Minneapolis on Thursday, May 15, 2025.
    Ominous clouds over downtown Minneapolis on Thursday, May 15, 2025.  (@UnitedNathans/X)

  • Storm clouds loom over Minnesota drivers on Thursday.
    Storm clouds loom over Minnesota drivers on Thursday. (@ZachHalverson / X)

Timelapse video showed the storms moving into the city on Thursday afternoon. 

Mineapolis is in the bulls-eye for severe weather Thursday night. Timelapse video showed storms moving into the city ahead of tornado-warned storms. 

Timelapse shows storms moving into Minneapolis ahead of tornado warning

Video from the city showed dark storm clouds moving in as tornado sirens sounded in the background. 

Video from Minneapolis Wednesday evening shows dark clouds moving into the city as tornado sirens sound.

Watch: Tornado sirens wail as storms move into Minneapolis

The storms turned dangerous, with video showing a funnel cloud forming over Benson, Minnesota. 

A potential tornado was seen over Benson, Minnesota, late Thursday afternoon.

Potential tornado spotted over central Minnesota

As the storms moved east, Wisconsin began getting hit with hail and severe weather. 

Photos from New Richmond showed a possible tornado forming.

A potential tornado was spotted just south and east of New Richmond, Wisconsin, late Thursday afternoon.

A confirmed tornado was reported there Thursday afternoon, according to the FOX Forecast Center. 

A tornado swirled near a neighborhood in New Richmond, Wisconsin on May 15, 2025.

Tornado rolls by homes in New Richmond, Wisconsin

In Madison, video showed hail hitting a deck, pinging off windows with a clunk. 

Storms dumped rain and hail on Madison, Wisconsin, on Thursday.

Hail pings off windows in Wisconsin

The severe weather continued to plow eastward.  

Storms will also hit Indianapolis, where racers are qualifying for the Indy 500. 

Track the storms with our live severe weather maps at the link below. 

