Watch: Tornadoes, hail spotted as severe storms tear across Midwest

MINNEAPOLIS – Severe weather slammed several states in the Upper Midwest Thursday, dropping a few funnel clouds and likely tornadoes in Minnesota and Wisconsin.

Photos and videos from the area showed ominous clouds ahead of the storms moving into the Minneapolis area, where radar-indicated rotation triggered a Tornado Warning.

TORNADO-WARNED STORMS ROLL THROUGH MINNEAPOLIS AS CHICAGO, MILWAUKEE BRACE FOR DANGEROUS SEVERE STORMS

Timelapse video showed the storms moving into the city on Thursday afternoon.

Video from the city showed dark storm clouds moving in as tornado sirens sounded in the background.

The storms turned dangerous, with video showing a funnel cloud forming over Benson, Minnesota.

As the storms moved east, Wisconsin began getting hit with hail and severe weather.

Photos from New Richmond showed a possible tornado forming.

A confirmed tornado was reported there Thursday afternoon, according to the FOX Forecast Center.

In Madison, video showed hail hitting a deck, pinging off windows with a clunk.

The severe weather continued to plow eastward.

Storms will also hit Indianapolis, where racers are qualifying for the Indy 500.

Track the storms with our live severe weather maps at the link below.

