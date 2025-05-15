Live storm tracker: Severe weather maps, radar, hail potential, tornado threats, and more

Large swaths of the Midwest are under severe weather threats into this weekend, as some locations could experience extreme winds, large hail, and potential strong tornadoes. This comes after cities in the region have already experienced rounds of severe weather earlier this week.

Track the storms live here with updating radar and forecast maps for all facets of the severe weather threat:

Live radar:

A three-hour radar loop. Yellow shaded areas denotes a Severe Thunderstorm Watch while red shaded areas denote a Tornado Watch.

Warning boxes are color coded as: Severe Thunderstorm Warnings in yellow, Tornado Warnings in red, Tornado Warnings with confirmed tornado in purple, Flash Flood Warnings in green, and Flash Flood Emergencies in pink.

(FOX Weather)



Thursday severe storm threat:

According to the FOX forecast center, cities like Chicago could face the worst of tornado danger as the city is at a level 3/5 threat.

(FOX Weather)



Thursday tornado risk:

Tornado threat risk for Thursday

(FOX Weather)



Thursday large hail risk:

Large amounts of hail are expected to pummel Midwestern cities heading into the weekend, with egg-sized hail possible in some areas.

(FOX Weather)



Thursday damaging wind risk:

Thursday threat of damaging hurricane-force winds reaching up to 75 mph.

(FOX Weather)



The multiple-day weather threat continues going into Friday, with the Midwest experiencing a further risk of large hail and damaging winds.

Friday severe storm threat:

Friday's severe storm threat

(FOX Weather)



Friday tornado risk:

The FOX Forecast Center predicts EF-2 or possibly stronger tornadoes will pass through midwestern cities such as Louisville and Bowling Green on Friday.

(FOX Weather)



Friday large hail potential:

Parts of the South U.S. join the Midwest for severe weather as more hail is expected to strike. Cities such as St. Louis, Louisville, and Dallas can expect egg-sized hail, which measures up to two inches.

(FOX Weather)



Friday damaging wind threat:

Friday threat of damaging hurricane-force winds reaching up to 75 mph.

(FOX Weather)



Friday flash flood threat:

Flash flood threats are expected Friday, leading into the weekend, as Nashville, Louisville, and Cincinnati are all under a level 2/4 threat.

(FOX Weather)



