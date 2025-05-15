Watch: 'Fog tsunami' rolls over Lake Michigan, mesmerizing video shows

SOUTH HAVEN, Mich. – A Michigan photographer captured mesmerizing footage of what he described as a "fog tsunami" as it rolled over Lake Michigan.

Scott Johnson recorded the video on Wednesday in South Haven. He said that a large, isolated thunderstorm was forming east of the front when the wave-like layer moved over the lake.

"This is likely some sort of cold outflow from the thunderstorm," he said.

More than 87 million people from the Upper Midwest to the mid-Atlantic will be at risk of severe weather on Thursday. However, chances are higher across portions of Minnesota, Wisconsin, Illinois, Indiana, Michigan and Ohio.