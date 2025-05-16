Dust Storm Warning issued for Chicago as skies turn apocalyptic

CHICAGO – The skies over Chicago became an apocalyptic scene Friday as a dust storm raced through the Windy City.

The National Weather Service started issuing alerts about the dust in central Illinois and western Indiana on Friday evening. The Dust Storm Warning will remain in effect for Chicago until 9 p.m. Central Time.

Images circulating on social media showed a huge dust cloud moving through places such as Bloomington and Homer Glen in Illinois before the cloud arrived in Chicago.

According to the NWS, winds of up to 60 mph were driving the storm that was bringing visibilities down to near zero.

The powerful winds that stirred up the dust were part of a deadly storm system that created tornadoes across the nation’s heartland Friday.