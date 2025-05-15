Search
Extreme Weather
See it: Huge wall of dust looms over Nebraska field

The National Weather Service initially warned of wind gusts reaching up to 70 mph, which helped form this enormous cloud of dust along the dry landscape.

By Raymond Sanchez Source FOX Weather
A video shared from Grant, Nebraska, shows a huge wall of dust approaching the town as severe weather was rolling through the region on Wednesday, May 14, 2025.

A video shared from Grant, Nebraska, shows a huge wall of dust approaching the town as severe weather was rolling through the region on Wednesday, May 14, 2025.

GRANT, Neb. – A mesmerizing scene unfolded Wednesday in Nebraska as a large wall of dust quickly formed over a field.

The sight seemed to stretch endlessly in Grant, Nebraska. Video footage from James Vak showed the size of the dust storm.

The National Weather Service initially warned of wind gusts reaching up to 70 mph, which helped form this enormous cloud of dust along the dry landscape.

According to the NWS, a dust storm can spread for miles, but usually only lasts for a few minutes. It is not advised to drive into a dust storm if you can avoid it because visibility is drastically reduced.

A dust storm covers I-25 in New Mexico on March 18, 2025.

A dust storm covers I-25 in New Mexico on March 18, 2025.

(New Mexico Forestry Division / FOX Weather)

Dust storms have been known to cause massive pileups from traffic collisions. 

