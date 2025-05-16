Watch: Florida officers save 2 from drowning in rip current at national park

TITUSVILLE, Fla. – Graphic police bodycam footage captures the moment when two officers with National Park Service law enforcement rescued two individuals from drowning at Canaveral National Seashore.

The incident occurred on April 27, when the two officers received a 911 call about a 17-year-old boy drowning in the ocean, according to the NPS.

While on their way to assist, the officers were notified of a second drowning victim at the same location, as someone had swum out to try to rescue the teenager.

The NPS said the officers arrived at the scene in less than two minutes.

Police bodycam footage shows the officers running to the beach and carrying the lifeless teen out of the water. One of the deputies then began performing CPR on him by the water.

After about two minutes of CPR, the 17-year-old began to breathe on his own, according to officials.

The officers also treated the second drowning victim, who, along with the teenager, was treated for about 20 minutes before paramedics arrived.

The National Weather Service had warned of dangerous rip currents and rough surf on the day of the incident.