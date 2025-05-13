Florida rip current nearly drowns 3 kids during T-ball team's beach day: 'Help me! Help me!'

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – A T-ball team's anticipated fun-filled Florida beach day abruptly turned terrifying when three young children found themselves caught in a dangerous rip current.

A good Samaritan's quick thinking and heroic actions by Jacksonville Sheriff's Office officers averted potential tragedy Saturday afternoon at Huguenot Memorial Park in Jacksonville.

"Help me! Help me!" That’s what officers heard from a young boy caught in the rip current. Moments earlier, deputies saw beachgoer Steven Insco carrying a small boy and girl out of the water.

Hearing the child's cries for help, Beach Patrol Officer Tyler Sweeney immediately shed his vest and gear, grabbed a buoy and plunged into the water, the sheriff's office said. At the same time, Officer Billy Crocker tended to an unconscious 8-year-old girl and prepared to begin CPR. After giving her a sternum rub, she began to show signs of recovery.

The photo below shows her in the recovery position. WARNING: Viewer discretion advised.

next Image 1 of 2

prev Image 2 of 2

Firefighters quickly arrived, started oxygen and rushed the girl to a nearby hospital. Meanwhile, Sweeney located the boy in the surf and brought him safely back to shore.

"We are grateful that all three children are okay today, knowing this could have easily ended in tragedy," the sheriff's office said.

Notably, the sheriff's office said Crocker was recently recognized as the department's Police Officer of the Month for his exemplary work in solving a hit-and-run case involving a 6-year-old.

"We can’t stress water safety enough," the sheriff's office warned. "Rip currents and rough surf are deadly. Adults and children need to be extra cautious, know their swimming abilities, and, if in doubt, stay out."