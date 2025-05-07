Best and worst US airports for flight disruptions revealed ahead of Memorial Day travel

NEW YORK – Memorial Day – the unofficial start of summer – will see millions of Americans traveling by car and plane to enjoy the extended weekend.

In 2024, the Transportation Security Administration reported record-setting travel numbers as nearly 3 million people were set to fly for Memorial Day weekend.

Data collected by AirHelp revealed the 10 best and worst airports for flight disruptions ahead of this year's holiday. The data came from airports with 10,000 or more flights during April 2025.

Flight disruptions can be caused by several factors, including cancellations, long delays, lost or damaged luggage and being denied boarding due to an overbooked flight.

CICADAS EMERGE ALONG EAST COAST AS BILLIONS RESULT IN ‘SCREAMING’ TREES

Airports with lowest rates of disrupted flights

Air travelers flying into San Francisco and Los Angeles could have something to look forward to, as both San Francisco International Airport (SFO) and Los Angeles International Airport (LAX) took the top two spots for best airports in April.

SFO recorded 14.4% of flights disrupted in April, while LAX had 16.2% of disrupted flights.

Sticking with the West Coast, in third place was Seattle-Tacoma International Airport (SEA) with 17.9% of flights disrupted.

ICONIC 'TREE OF LIFE' THAT DEFIED GRAVITY FOR YEARS ALONG WASHINGTON BEACH TAKES LAST STAND

Fourth place goes to Washington Dulles International Airport (IAD) in Virginia, with 18.6% of disrupted flights.

In New York, John F. Kennedy International Airport (JFK) was close behind with 18.8% of flights disrupted.

Spots six through 10 were scattered around the country, with sixth place going to Phoenix Sky Harbor (PHX) in Arizona and seventh going to Orlando International Airport (MCO) in Florida.

Detroit Metropolitan Wayne County Airport (DTW) in Michigan and Houston George Bush International Airport (IAH) in Texas were awarded eighth and ninth places, respectively.

The 10th best airport was designated as Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport (MSP) with 19.6% of flights disrupted.

WATCH: KANGAROO CAUSES HIGHWAY CRASH IN ALABAMA, LEADS POLICE ON LENGTHY PURSUIT

Worst airports for flight disruptions

Those planning a trip to Texas for Memorial Day might want to allow extra travel time, as Dallas/Fort Worth International Airport (DFW) saw the worst number of disruptions with 32.4% of flights in April.

New Jersey's Newark Liberty International Airport (EWR) followed with 26.7% of flights disrupted.

Denver International Airport (DEN) was the third-worst, with 25.8% of flights being disrupted.

In North Carolina, a major hub for flights, Charlotte Douglas International Airport (CLT) reported 24.1% disrupted flights in April, making it the fourth-worst airport.

HOW TO WATCH FOX WEATHER

Another busy airport, Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport (ATL) in Georgia, had 23.8% of April flights disrupted.

Ronald Reagan Washington National Airport (DCA) in Washington, D.C., was next in line with 23.2% of flights disrupted.

Just missing the list for best airports in April was Philadelphia International Airport (PHL) at 20.9%.

O'Hare International Airport in Chicago (ORD), New York LaGuardia Airport (LGA) and Miami International (MIA) also made the list for worst airports.

10 best and worst airports for flight disruptions full list:

Best airports

Based on "flight disruptions" from airports with 10,000+ flights in April 2025

San Francisco International Airport – 14.4% of flights disrupted Los Angeles International Airport – 16.2% of flights disrupted Seattle-Tacoma International Airport – 17.9% of flights disrupted Washington Dulles International Airport – 18.6% of flights disrupted John F. Kennedy International Airport – 18.8% of flights disrupted Phoenix Sky Harbor International Airport – 19.0% of flights disrupted Orlando International Airport – 19.3% of flights disrupted Detroit Metropolitan Wayne County Airport – 19.3% of flights disrupted Houston George Bush International Airport – 19.4% of flights disrupted Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport – 19.6% of flights disrupted

Worst airports

Based on "flight disruptions" from airports with 10,000+ flights in April 2025