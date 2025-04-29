Why did a kangaroo cross an Alabama highway?

OPELIKA, Ala. – It was a wild day along Interstate 85 in Macon County, Alabama, where deputies said a two-vehicle crash had an unexpected participant - a kangaroo - which briefly led to the shut-down of the major roadway.

The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency reported that the first crash occurred before noon and, due to the involvement of the animal, troopers with highway patrol made the decision to try to coral the kangaroo for the safety of the marsupial and nearby motorists.

Witnesses captured video and photos of the scene and posted them to social media, comparing the bizarre event to something out of the Australian Outback.

After the brief pursuit, authorities said the kangaroo was safely tranquilized along the roadside with assistance from its owner.

The animal was then loaded into a waiting vehicle and taken back to its nearby home.

Law enforcement stressed the marsupial did not appear to be injured either during the crash.

DID THE NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE CAPTURE A PHOTO OF BIGFOOT DURING A PENNSYLVANIA STORM SURVEY?

While kangaroos are native to Australia, New Guinea and nearby islands, they are not typically found in the wild in the United States but often belong to zoos around the country.

The Macon County Sheriff’s Office did not disclose where the animal had come from or how it ended up on the interstate, but the State of Alabama does permit ownership of certain exotic animals under strict regulations and with proper permits, primarily for zoos and other animal sanctuaries.

As of Tuesday, no charges have been announced in connection with either the crash or the apparent escape from the animal.

DEMISE OF AUSTRALIA'S LARGE KANGAROOS LIKELY NOT CAUSED BY CLIMATE CHANGE, STUDY SUGGESTS

Social media users who commented on the post about the incident expressed relief that they weren’t involved in the crash, joking that it would be a difficult incident to explain to an insurance company.

In the Land Down Under, the Australian Associated Motor Insurers Limited says that damage to vehicles caused by collisions with wildlife - including kangaroos, wallabies, and other animals - is typically covered in Australia, provided the collision was not intentional.