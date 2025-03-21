Did the National Weather Service capture a photo of Bigfoot during a Pennsylvania storm survey?

MESSMORE, Pa. – Meteorologists with the National Weather Service say they never know what they'll encounter during a storm survey and while it's not unusual to come across something unexpected, discovering a mysterious creature lurking in the background of one of their photos certainly makes for a memorable experience.

During a recent investigation into damage caused by severe weather, something unusual was spotted beyond a fallen tree - the appearance of what many refer to as "Bigfoot."

The sighting occurred in Fayette County, Pennsylvania, an area nestled within the hills and the higher terrain of the Allegheny Mountains, north of West Virginia.

The figure appeared to be human-sized, if not larger, as it walked through the wooded landscape, but, according to an NWS meteorologist, there is no need to worry, as what was spotted was likely something purposely staged to add a bit of fun to people's lives.

Locals said it's rather common for residents to create figures out of iron or other similar materials, either for decoration or to spark curiosity from passersby.

While the recent sighting may not have been an actual living creature, there have been historical reports of similar-sized entities in the region.

According to the Pennsylvania Bigfoot Society, in 1977, a family driving along a dark stretch of a nearby roadway spotted a six-foot-tall figure covered in shaggy, reddish-brown hair. When they shined their headlights at it, the creature reportedly disappeared over a 40-foot embankment, never to be seen again.

In 2004, in nearby Greene County, two friends reported seeing a 7-foot-tall creature making cat-like noises during their bike ride, and in 2013, a man reported seeing an 8-foot-tall creature with caveman-like features in the far distance.

According to the Bigfoot Field Researchers Organization, Pennsylvania is often a hotspot for sightings and ranks in the top ten of states with the most reports.

The earliest reports of Sasquatch sightings date back to at least the 1800s, according to the State of Washington.

Many of these early cases lacked photos or video evidence, so they were often dismissed as misunderstandings or gags.

Advancements in technology have led to numerous modern sightings captured on video or in photos, fueling ongoing debate about the existence of these creatures.

Despite actually seeing apparitions of a figure, many believe there's more to these encounters than meets the eye.

Studies over the years have pointed to some sightings actually being large bears, while others could be pranks or attempts by people to simply gain attention.

For now, there’s no conclusive evidence to prove the existence of Sasquatch, Bigfoot or whatever name you prefer to call it.

So, if you ever find yourself driving along Messmore Road in Fayette County, don't be alarmed if you spot something out of the ordinary - it simply appears to be a lawn decoration meant to capture a passerby’s imagination.