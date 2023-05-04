Search
Caught driving in a dust storm? Here's what you should do

A dust storm led to a massive pileup on Interstate 55 in May, killing seven people and injuring dozens more.

By Steven Yablonski
Dust storms can quickly turn a peaceful drive into a nightmare by instantly reducing visibility, which can have devastating and deadly consequences.

Such was the case on May 1 in Montgomery County, Illinois, when strong winds kicked up dust and dirt from recently plowed fields that enveloped portions of Interstate 55 near Farmersville, Illinois, leading to brownout conditions that caused a massive pileup involving more than 70 vehicles and killed seven people.

THESE CONDITIONS LED TO THE DEADLY DUST STORM IN ILLINOIS

  First responders are seen racing toward the scene of a massive crash after a dust storm on I-55 in Illinois on May 1, 2023.
    First responders are seen racing toward the scene of a massive crash after a dust storm on I-55 in Illinois on May 1, 2023. (Nathan J. Cormier/Facebook)

  An ambulance is seen near the scene of a massive pileup on I-55 in Illinois after a dust storm on May 1, 2023.
    An ambulance is seen near the scene of a massive pileup on I-55 in Illinois after a dust storm on May 1, 2023. (Nathan J. Cormier/Facebook)

  Dust is seen filling the air after a dust storm caused a massive pileup on I-55 in Illinois on May 1, 2023.
    Dust is seen filling the air after a dust storm caused a massive pileup on I-55 in Illinois on May 1, 2023. (Nathan J. Cormier/Facebook)

  A person is seen standing next to a massive pileup after a dangerous dust storm on I-55 in Illinois on May 1, 2023.
    A person is seen standing next to a massive pileup after a dangerous dust storm on I-55 in Illinois on May 1, 2023. (Nathan J. Cormier/Facebook)

  Flames can be seen among the wreckage of crashed vehicles after a pileup on I-55 in Illinois after a dust storm on May 1, 2023.
    Flames can be seen among the wreckage of crashed vehicles after a pileup on I-55 in Illinois after a dust storm on May 1, 2023. (Nathan J. Cormier/Facebook)

  Smoke and dust fill the air after a massive pileup during a dust storm on I-55 in Illinois on Monday, May 1, 2023.
    Smoke and dust fill the air after a massive pileup during a dust storm on I-55 in Illinois on Monday, May 1, 2023. (Illinois State Police)

  At least 6 people were killed in a massive pileup caused by a dust storm on I-55 in Illinois on Monday, May 1, 2023.
    At least 6 people were killed in a massive pileup caused by a dust storm on I-55 in Illinois on Monday, May 1, 2023. (Illinois State Police)

  A damaged tractor-trailer is seen after a massive pileup caused by a dust storm on I-55 in Illinois on Monday, May 1, 2023.
    A damaged tractor-trailer is seen after a massive pileup caused by a dust storm on I-55 in Illinois on Monday, May 1, 2023. (Illinois State Police)

  Emergency vehicles are seen lining a road after a dust storm caused a massive pileup on I-55 in Illinois on Monday, May 1, 2023.
    Emergency vehicles are seen lining a road after a dust storm caused a massive pileup on I-55 in Illinois on Monday, May 1, 2023. (Illinois State Police)

  Tractor-trailers are seen in a pile of debris after a crash on I-55 in Illinois during a dust storm on Monday, May 1, 2023.
    Tractor-trailers are seen in a pile of debris after a crash on I-55 in Illinois during a dust storm on Monday, May 1, 2023. (Illinois State Police)

  A burned-out tractor-trailer is seen in this photo after a massive pileup caused by a dust storm on I-55 in Illinois on Monday, May 1, 2023.
    A burned-out tractor-trailer is seen in this photo after a massive pileup caused by a dust storm on I-55 in Illinois on Monday, May 1, 2023. (Illinois State Police)

  A massive pileup was reported on I-55 in Illinois after a dust storm on Monday, May 1, 2023.
    A massive pileup was reported on I-55 in Illinois after a dust storm on Monday, May 1, 2023. (Illinois State Police)

  A line of vehicles is seen on I-55 in Illinois after a massive pileup during a dust storm on Monday, May 1, 2023.
    A line of vehicles is seen on I-55 in Illinois after a massive pileup during a dust storm on Monday, May 1, 2023. (Illinois State Police)

  A line of vehicles is seen on I-55 in Illinois after a dust storm caused a massive pileup on Monday, May 1, 2023.
    A line of vehicles is seen on I-55 in Illinois after a dust storm caused a massive pileup on Monday, May 1, 2023. (Illinois State Police)

  FILE - A dust storm moves across North Indian Canyon Road on December 30, 2022 north of Palm Springs, California.
    FILE - A dust storm moves across North Indian Canyon Road on December 30, 2022 north of Palm Springs, California. (RJ Sangosti/MediaNews Group/The Denver Post)

While they can and do happen anywhere in the U.S., the National Weather Service says dust storms and haboobs are most common in the Southwest.

And if conditions warrant, local NWS offices will issue Dust Storm Warnings to alert people of the potentially deadly situation unfolding.

"Dust storms usually last only a few minutes, but the actions a motorist takes during the storm may be the most important of his or her life," the NWS said.

So what should you do if you’re driving and you suddenly come upon a miles-long wall of dust hundreds or thousands of feet high?

Dust storm driving safety tips

First, don't drive into a dust storm if you can safely avoid it.

If you're traveling on a roadway and you begin to see dust and dirt blowing across the road or approaching the road you're on, quickly and safely pull your car off the pavement as far as you possibly can, the NWS advises.

Then, the NWS says you should stop the vehicle, turn off your lights, set the emergency brake and take your foot off the brake pedal to ensure the tail lights are not illuminated.

If you cannot safely pull off the road, reduce your speed to that which is suitable for the visibility. Then, turn on your lights and honk your horn. The NWS says you should also use the painted line in the center of the road as a guide to help you. Then, look for a safe place to pull over.

For your and other drivers' safety, never stop your car on the traveled portion of the roadway.

Also, the Arizona Department of Transportation says you should remain inside your vehicle with your seat belt buckled while you wait for the dust storm to pass.

Shut your lights off

It's a natural reaction to drive toward the light if caught in the darkness, but that can have deadly consequences.

Drivers have previously pulled off to the side of the road and left their lights on, and vehicles approaching from behind can often mistake that as an escape from the dust storm and slam into another car.

That's why, the NWS warns, drivers should always shut their lights off when parked on the side of the road to try and avoid that situation.

