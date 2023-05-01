Search
7 dead, dozens injured after dust storm leads to massive fiery pileup on I-55 in Illinois

The chaotic incident began just before 11 a.m. when Illinois State Police said they responded to reports of multiple crashes in both directions of a 2-mile stretch of the interstate in Montgomery County.

By Steven Yablonski , Heather Brinkmann
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Ill. – Seven people were killed and dozens more were injured Monday when a dust storm led to a massive pileup on Interstate 55 north of Farmersville, Illinois.

The chaotic incident began just before 11 a.m. when Illinois State Police said they responded to reports of multiple crashes in both directions of a 2-mile stretch of the interstate in Montgomery County, between mile markers 76 and 78.

NWS St. Louis Warning Coordination Meteorologist Kevin Deitsch said dust likely from plowed fields was able to blow over to I-55 in a very localized area of Illinois amid gusty winds.  04:40

Sounds like a perfect storm that happened: I-55 closed following IL dust storm

NWS St. Louis Warning Coordination Meteorologist Kevin Deitsch said dust likely from plowed fields was able to blow over to I-55 in a very localized area of Illinois amid gusty winds. 

A total of 72 vehicles, which included both cars and tractor-trailers, were involved in the crash. Some burst into flames as a result.

SEE WHAT A COLORADO DUST STORM LOOKS LIKE FROM A SEAT ON AN AIRPLANE

  • First responders are seen walking through crash debris on I-55 in Illinois on Monday, May 1, 2023.
    Image 1 of 20

    First responders are seen walking through crash debris on I-55 in Illinois on Monday, May 1, 2023. (Illinois State Police)

  • Smoke and dust fill the air after a massive pileup during a dust storm on I-55 in Illinois on Monday, May 1, 2023.
    Image 2 of 20

    Smoke and dust fill the air after a massive pileup during a dust storm on I-55 in Illinois on Monday, May 1, 2023. (Illinois State Police)

  • Flames can be seen among the wreckage of crashed vehicles after a pileup on I-55 in Illinois after a dust storm on May 1, 2023.
    Image 3 of 20

    Flames can be seen among the wreckage of crashed vehicles after a pileup on I-55 in Illinois after a dust storm on May 1, 2023. (Nathan J. Cormier/Facebook)

  • Image 4 of 20

    Visibility is poor due to blowing dust on I-55 in Illinois.  (@IDOT_Illinois)

  • An ambulance is seen near the scene of a massive pileup on I-55 in Illinois after a dust storm on May 1, 2023.
    Image 5 of 20

    An ambulance is seen near the scene of a massive pileup on I-55 in Illinois after a dust storm on May 1, 2023. (Nathan J. Cormier/Facebook)

  • A person is seen standing next to a massive pileup after a dangerous dust storm on I-55 in Illinois on May 1, 2023.
    Image 6 of 20

    A person is seen standing next to a massive pileup after a dangerous dust storm on I-55 in Illinois on May 1, 2023. (Nathan J. Cormier/Facebook)

  • Dust is seen filling the air after a dust storm caused a massive pileup on I-55 in Illinois on May 1, 2023.
    Image 7 of 20

    Dust is seen filling the air after a dust storm caused a massive pileup on I-55 in Illinois on May 1, 2023. (Nathan J. Cormier/Facebook)

  • A line of vehicles is seen on I-55 in Illinois after a dust storm caused a massive pileup on Monday, May 1, 2023.
    Image 8 of 20

    A line of vehicles is seen on I-55 in Illinois after a dust storm caused a massive pileup on Monday, May 1, 2023. (Illinois State Police)

  • Emergency vehicles are seen lining a road after a dust storm caused a massive pileup on I-55 in Illinois on Monday, May 1, 2023.
    Image 9 of 20

    Emergency vehicles are seen lining a road after a dust storm caused a massive pileup on I-55 in Illinois on Monday, May 1, 2023. (Illinois State Police)

  • Image 10 of 20

      (Illinois State Police)

  • Tractor-trailers are seen in a pile of debris after a crash on I-55 in Illinois during a dust storm on Monday, May 1, 2023.
    Image 11 of 20

    Tractor-trailers are seen in a pile of debris after a crash on I-55 in Illinois during a dust storm on Monday, May 1, 2023. (Illinois State Police)

  • A look at the crash scene on I-55 in Illinois on Monday, May 1, 2023.
    Image 12 of 20

    A look at the crash scene on I-55 in Illinois on Monday, May 1, 2023. (Illinois State Police)

  • Crash debris on I-55 in Illinois on Monday, May 1, 2023.
    Image 13 of 20

    Crash debris on I-55 in Illinois on Monday, May 1, 2023. (Illinois State Police)

  • First responders are seen looking through crash debris on I-55 in Illinois on Monday, May 1, 2023.
    Image 14 of 20

    First responders are seen looking through crash debris on I-55 in Illinois on Monday, May 1, 2023. (Illinois State Police)

  • A massive pileup was reported on I-55 in Illinois after a dust storm on Monday, May 1, 2023.
    Image 15 of 20

    A massive pileup was reported on I-55 in Illinois after a dust storm on Monday, May 1, 2023. (Illinois State Police)

  • A line of vehicles is seen on I-55 in Illinois after a massive pileup during a dust storm on Monday, May 1, 2023.
    Image 16 of 20

    A line of vehicles is seen on I-55 in Illinois after a massive pileup during a dust storm on Monday, May 1, 2023. (Illinois State Police)

  • At least 6 people were killed in a massive pileup caused by a dust storm on I-55 in Illinois on Monday, May 1, 2023.
    Image 17 of 20

    At least 7 people were killed in a massive pileup caused by a dust storm on I-55 in Illinois on Monday, May 1, 2023. (Illinois State Police)

  • A burned-out tractor-trailer is seen in this photo after a massive pileup caused by a dust storm on I-55 in Illinois on Monday, May 1, 2023.
    Image 18 of 20

    A burned-out tractor-trailer is seen in this photo after a massive pileup caused by a dust storm on I-55 in Illinois on Monday, May 1, 2023. (Illinois State Police)

  • A damaged tractor-trailer is seen after a massive pileup caused by a dust storm on I-55 in Illinois on Monday, May 1, 2023.
    Image 19 of 20

    A damaged tractor-trailer is seen after a massive pileup caused by a dust storm on I-55 in Illinois on Monday, May 1, 2023. (Illinois State Police)

  • First responders are seen racing toward the scene of a massive crash after a dust storm on I-55 in Illinois on May 1, 2023.
    Image 20 of 20

    First responders are seen racing toward the scene of a massive crash after a dust storm on I-55 in Illinois on May 1, 2023. (Nathan J. Cormier/Facebook)

State police added that 37 people were taken to local hospitals for injuries ranging from minor to life-threatening, and the ages of those injured ranged from 2 to 80 years old.

Seven people have been confirmed dead. State police said 88-year-old Shirley Harper, of Franklin, Wisconsin, is the only victim who has been identified so far.

At a new conference Tuesday morning, officials said three other victims have been tentatively identified while two others have not yet been identified.

They are now asking fo help identifying those two victims. One was an adult driving a blue Chrysler 300 and the other adult was in a Hyundai.

I-55 remained closed until the vehicles were removed from the scene and the Illinois Department of Transportation could inspect the roadway. Officials reopened the interstate early Tuesday but were forced to shut it down again Tuesday afternoon due to poor visibility.

The road was opened again just before 6 p.m.

The National Weather Service in St. Louis said a mixture of freshly plowed fields and gusty northwest winds generated the dust storm in the region.

"What occurred was we had very stable air in place," FOX Weather meteorologist Britta Merwin said. "That’s why it’s so warm. That holds everything down to the ground. And we had these winds kick up to 40 mph that picked up all this dust in some dry farmland that was off to the northwest of I-55."

Merwin added that the wind then blew the dust over the interstate, dropping visibility to zero.

Family pet found alive among wreckage

FOX Weather Multimedia Journalist Katie Byrne is on the scene in Illinois following a dust storm that caused a deadly pileup that left dozens injured and killed 6 Monday. Katie captures the moment officials rescued a cat from a mangled car as the interstate reopens for commuters.  03:14

Cat rescued from mangled car in deadly I-55 pileup

FOX Weather Multimedia Journalist Katie Byrne is on the scene in Illinois following a dust storm that caused a deadly pileup that left dozens injured and killed 6 Monday. Katie captures the moment officials rescued a cat from a mangled car as the interstate reopens for commuters. 

FOX Weather multimedia journalist Katie Byrne was at the scene of the crash on Tuesday morning and made a miraculous discovery.

"I want to tell you this, too," she said during a live report. "While we’ve been here, a silver lining and I think a big story that’s going to be a focus for today is the reunion for a lot of people who have been concerned about family members who were on the highway last night."

Byrne said that while she was preparing for a report, she began to hear faint cries from a cat.

A cat was found inside a car after Monday's crash. 

(Katie Byrne / FOX Weather)

"We alerted police and they came over and they were actually able to find a cat that was in a carrier bag meowing and doing OK," she said. "They actually just gave the cat water. They’re working on getting the cat some food. But, hopefully, we’re able to reunite that cat with its owner at some point."

Harley the cat was reunited with its owner after Monday's crash. 

(Katie Byrne / FOX Weather)

The cat, named Harley, was finally reunited with his owner Tuesday afternoon.

"It was very awesome," said Megan Metters, Harley's owner. "The state troopers took such good care of him so well, I am so thankful for them to get him out."

RESCUED KITTEN REUNITED WITH OWNER AFTER DUST STORM

Byrne said that Harley’s owner was actually taken away from the scene in an ambulance, and they wouldn’t allow Harley to travel with her.

She said his owner had been looking for him ever since.

Harley the cat was reunited with its owner after Monday's crash. 

(Katie Byrne / FOX Weather)

"I am so happy," Metters said, as she cradled Harley in her arms.

