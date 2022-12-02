Search

Extreme Weather
See what a Colorado dust storm looks like from a seat on an airplane

The National Weather Service issued a Dust Storm Warning for areas of Colorado, Nebraska and Kansas as the system moved through.

By Heather Brinkmann Source FOX Weather
A video taken from an airplane of the dust storm moving through the Colorado High Plains on Friday. 

Strong winds ahead of a cold front forced an incredible dust storm in the High Plains Friday.

The National Weather Service issued a Dust Storm Warning for areas of Colorado, Nebraska and Kansas as the system moved through.

Video was taken from an airplane in the skies above Colorado, showing the leading edge of the dust.

Scott Foote took these photos from an airplane Friday afternoon of the dust storm in northwest Kansas.

(Scott Foote / FOX Weather)

"Front edge of impressive dust storm along gust front over Colorado High Plains," said National Weather Service meteorologist Jared Allen.

WATCH: DUST STORM ENGULFS DENVER

The dust storm could also be seen from space. Satellite views from GOES-East show the storm moving out of Nebraska and into Kansas on early Friday afternoon.  

For those traveling in the High Plains, weather conditions showed that visibility was less than one-quarter mile due to blowing dust on roadways.

A High Wind Warning remained in effect through Friday afternoon as wind gusts were expected to reach 60 mph.

Scott County, Kansas, emergency managers filmed this video as the dust storm moved in Friday afternoon. 

