See what a Colorado dust storm looks like from a seat on an airplane

Strong winds ahead of a cold front forced an incredible dust storm in the High Plains Friday.

The National Weather Service issued a Dust Storm Warning for areas of Colorado, Nebraska and Kansas as the system moved through.

Video was taken from an airplane in the skies above Colorado, showing the leading edge of the dust.

"Front edge of impressive dust storm along gust front over Colorado High Plains," said National Weather Service meteorologist Jared Allen.

WATCH: DUST STORM ENGULFS DENVER

The dust storm could also be seen from space. Satellite views from GOES-East show the storm moving out of Nebraska and into Kansas on early Friday afternoon.

For those traveling in the High Plains, weather conditions showed that visibility was less than one-quarter mile due to blowing dust on roadways.

A High Wind Warning remained in effect through Friday afternoon as wind gusts were expected to reach 60 mph.