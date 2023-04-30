The Daily Weather Update from FOX Weather: Omega block pattern takes hold of US

Welcome to the Daily Weather Update from FOX Weather. It’s Monday, May 1, 2023. Start your day the right way with everything you need to know about today's weather. You can also get a quick briefing of national, regional and local weather whenever you like with the FOX Weather Update podcast.

Omega block will dominate weather in US this week

The U.S. is in store for a weather pattern that won’t vary much in the week ahead, with the FOX Forecast Center anticipating what is known as an "Omega block" to dominate.

This pattern is known as an Omega block because the feature resembles the letter from the Greek alphabet. This will mean parts of the East and West coasts will remain rather stormy and cool while the central U.S. has time to dry out and warm up.

An Omega block pattern is expected to dominate the weather across the U.S. in the week ahead.

(FOX Weather)



Rain lingers in Northeast

After a weekend of showers and storms for the Northeast, rain will linger into the start of the workweek.

Due to the Omega block pattern, the FOX Forecast Center said the rain and increased cloud cover would keep temperatures cooler than they should be during the last month of meteorological spring.

Flood Watches are in effect for parts of New England through Tuesday evening, May 2, 2023.

(FOX Weather)



Winter’s last grasp in Upper Midwest

Michigan’s Upper Peninsula could see record-breaking snow, with some areas potentially receiving 1 to 2 feet of snow.

Winter Storm Warnings are in effect for most of Michigan’s western Upper Peninsula and a portion of northern Wisconsin.

Forecast snow totals in Michigan's Upper Peninsula and northern Wisconsin through late Tuesday, May 2, 2023.

(FOX Weather)



In case you missed it: Tornadoes wreak havoc in Virginia, Florida over the weekend

A tornado was spotted moving through Virginia Beach on Sunday, causing significant damage to a neighborhood.

And on Saturday, storms triggered severe weather warnings and produced an EF-2 tornado packing 130-mph winds in South Florida.

Several apartment complexes looked damaged from the tornado, and at least one building appeared to have substantial roof damage.

