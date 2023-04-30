Michigan’s Upper Peninsula braces for 'extremely dangerous' conditions due to potentially record-breaking snow

A low-pressure system associated with a weather pattern known as an ‘Omega block’ is expected to bring a potentially record-breaking May snow event across Michigan’s Upper Peninsula Monday, and the storm's effects could wallop the region and bring extremely dangerous conditions.

The extreme impacts from the storm, according to the Weather Prediction Center’s Winter Storm Severity Index (WSSI), include substantial disruptions to daily life, extremely dangerous to impossible driving conditions and extensive and widespread closures and disruptions to infrastructure.

The WSSI is a recently developed tool meant to aid in decision-making when snow, ice, wind and freezing temperatures could be disruptive. The approach is similar to the Storm Prediction Center’s categorical outlook for thunderstorms , but instead of warning about hail, wind and tornadoes, the WPC product warns of impacts from winter weather.

Potential snow totals in Michigan's Upper Peninsula through late Tuesday.

(FOX Weather)



The FOX Forecast Center says as the low-pressure system spins across the region, high amounts of moisture and cold air will be pulled in from the north across Lake Superior's "warmer" waters.

That could bring potentially record-breaking snow to the region, and snow totals could rival those of the May 9-10, 1990, winter storm that brought nearly 2 feet of snow to Marquette, Michigan.

While Marquette isn’t expected to receive snow totals that high, other areas of Michigan’s Upper Peninsula could see snow totals between 1 and 2 feet.

Flood, winter weather alerts in effect

Flood alerts in effect through late Tuesday.

(FOX Weather)



The FOX Forecast Center said the rain would precede the heavy, wet snow. Because of that, the National Weather Service issued Flood Watches for Michigan’s Upper Peninsula through at least late Tuesday.

The Flood Watches include cities such as Ironwood, Ontonagon, Watersmeet, Iron River, Houghton, L'Anse, Marquette, Forsyth and Munising.

Potential rain totals.

(FOX Weather)



Regarding rain totals, a large portion of Michigan’s Upper Peninsula could pick up 3–5 inches of rain by the time the storm system moves out of the area. Those totals are expected from the Watersmeet area through L'Anse, Marquesse and approaching Munising.

Once the rain transitions to snow, road conditions will become dangerous, and there will be an increasing threat that trees and power lines could be brought down, leading to numerous power outages.

Winter weather alerts in effect through at least Tuesday morning.

(FOX Weather)



Winter weather alerts have been issued across the region.

Winter Storm Warnings are in effect for most of Michigan’s western Upper Peninsula from Ironwood to Marquette.

Potential snow totals through Tuesday evening.

(FOX Weather)



Marquette will initially see heavy rain before changing to heavy, wet snow. The city can expect to pick up between 5–8 inches.

Two feet of snow can be expected near L’Anse, Michigan, with widespread snow totals between 8–12 inches elsewhere along Michigan’s Upper Peninsula.

The low-pressure system will then work its way east and be far enough to the northeast to provide a drier stretch of weather for Michigan’s Upper Peninsula starting on Wednesday.