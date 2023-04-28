Rain, thunderstorms hitting East Coast, including I-95 corridor, through weekend

An East Coast deluge is expected Friday and into the weekend as two separate systems swing through the region.

The first system Friday morning will bring rain to most of the Carolinas and the Mid-Atlantic region. This area of rain will reach the Northeast by Friday evening and persist into Saturday.

"Unfortunately, for those of you in the (Washington) D.C. area, you're going to be waking up to a coastal flood advisory," FOX Weather meteorologist Jason Frazier said.

Severe storm threat on Friday, April 28, 2023.

The FOX Forecast Center said while no severe weather is expected, messy conditions will persist as clouds and rain put a damper on any outdoor plans.

While Texas has the greatest risk of severe weather Friday, isolated strong to severe storms may also occur along parts of the Southeast coast. Cities like Miami, Orlando and Jacksonville in Florida, Charleston in South Carolina and Raleigh in North Carolina will all be at risk of seeing severe weather.

A three-hour radar loop showing where showers and thunderstorms are ongoing. Severe Thunderstorm Warnings are indicated in yellow. Tornado Warnings are indicated in red, while Tornado Warnings with a confirmed tornado are indicated in purple. Flood Warnings are indicated in green.

"We could see some flooding. It's a low level risk, one out of four, but something not to take lightly," FOX Weather meteorologist Britta Merwin said. "The outlook for today does include some very pretty big cities."

Flash flood outlook through Sunday, April 30, 2023.

Heavy rain, clouds likely to ruin many outdoor weekend plans

The second system will continue from the severe storms that impact Texas on Friday. This rain will be present in the lower Mississippi Valley and the Southeast on Saturday, before quickly moving up the East Coast on Sunday. It will wind down in the Northeast and New England on Monday.

As much as 3 to 5 inches of rain could fall by Monday morning around the Washington D.C. area.

Rain forecast through Monday, May 1, 2023.

This will once again have minimal severe weather, but the heavy rain and clouds will likely ruin many outdoor plans.

"As we look at Saturday's threat, New York City in it as well as Sunday," Merwin said. "So, again, it's not so much what we're just getting today. It's the compounded impact of multiple days of showers and storms that could lead to some localized flooding."