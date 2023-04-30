Tornado spotted in Virginia Beach, 'major storm damage' reported in neighborhood

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. – A tornado was spotted moving through Virginia Beach, Virginia, on Sunday, causing significant damage to a neighborhood.

The National Weather Service issued a Tornado Warning for the area just before 6 p.m. Sunday.

Not long after, the tornado was spotted moving through Virginia Beach. Officials received calls of downed trees, even one knocking onto a vehicle near Great Neck Middle School and trapping a person inside.

Ed Stonich shot the video from his porch in Virginia Beach, watching as debris lofted into the air.

Damage was also seen in a nearby neighborhood.

"Crews responding to calls for major storm damage to multiple homes," the Virginia Beach Fire Department said Sunday evening. "Reports of multiple homes with gas leaks."

Video taken in nearby Willoughby Spit shows the apparent tornado. Tyler Anderson, who shot the video, said he couldn’t tell if the twister he spotted was over water or land.

Heavy rain and thunderstorms are forecast to continue to make their way up the East Coast Sunday evening into Monday.