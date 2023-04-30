Search
The FOX Weather App Learn More
Fox Weather App on an iPhone, Fox Weather logo overlapping
Fox Weather live
Extreme Weather
Published

Tornado spotted in Virginia Beach, 'major storm damage' reported in neighborhood

Virginia Beach officials received calls of downed trees from the tornado, even one knocking onto a vehicle near Great Neck Middle School and trapping a person inside.

By Heather Brinkmann Source FOX Weather
Debris is seen lofted in the air as a tornado moves through Virginia Beach on Sunday. (Courtesy: Ed Stonich) 00:06

Tornado tears through Virginia Beach

Debris is seen lofted in the air as a tornado moves through Virginia Beach on Sunday. (Courtesy: Ed Stonich)

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. – A tornado was spotted moving through Virginia Beach, Virginia, on Sunday, causing significant damage to a neighborhood.

The National Weather Service issued a Tornado Warning for the area just before 6 p.m. Sunday.

Not long after, the tornado was spotted moving through Virginia Beach. Officials received calls of downed trees, even one knocking onto a vehicle near Great Neck Middle School and trapping a person inside.

Ed Stonich shot the video from his porch in Virginia Beach, watching as debris lofted into the air. 

Tornado tears through Virginia Beach on Sunday. 

(Ed Stonich / FOX Weather)

Damage was also seen in a nearby neighborhood.

  • Image 1 of 2

    Tornado damage in Virginia Beach (Twitter: @anne_bianchi)

  • Image 2 of 2

    Tornado damage in Virginia Beach (Twitter: @anne_bianchi)

"Crews responding to calls for major storm damage to multiple homes," the Virginia Beach Fire Department said Sunday evening. "Reports of multiple homes with gas leaks."

Video taken in nearby Willoughby Spit shows the apparent tornado. Tyler Anderson, who shot the video, said he couldn’t tell if the twister he spotted was over water or land.

The National Weather Service issued a Tornado Warning for the Virginia Beach area on Sunday. Tyler Anderson said he spotted the likely tornado or waterspout from the Willoughby Spit area.  00:28

Tornado spotted in Virginia on Sunday

The National Weather Service issued a Tornado Warning for the Virginia Beach area on Sunday. Tyler Anderson said he spotted the likely tornado or waterspout from the Willoughby Spit area. 

Heavy rain and thunderstorms are forecast to continue to make their way up the East Coast Sunday evening into Monday. 

Tags
Loading.