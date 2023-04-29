Search
The FOX Weather App Learn More
Fox Weather App on an iPhone, Fox Weather logo overlapping
Fox Weather live
Weather News
Published

Watch: Utah crews use explosives to clear out dammed debris ahead of weekend floods

The Utah County Sheriff’s Office and the Utah Department of Transportation teamed up to remove debris ahead of potential flooding this weekend.

By Angeli Gabriel Source FOX Weather
Video shows fallen trees and other debris in choked up waterways being blown to bits to help mitigate flood risks. (Courtesy: UDOT and Utah County Sheriff's Office) 00:58

Watch: Crews use explosives to clear waterways in Utah

Video shows fallen trees and other debris in choked up waterways being blown to bits to help mitigate flood risks. (Courtesy: UDOT and Utah County Sheriff's Office)

PROVO, Utah – Video released Saturday shows fallen trees and other debris in choked up waterways being blown to bits to help mitigate flood risks.

The Utah County Sheriff’s Office and the Utah Department of Transportation teamed up for this initiative, spending the past few weeks removing debris ahead of potential flooding this weekend.

The video starts off with crews preparing a creek clogged up with branches, fallen trees and other debris with explosives.

Setting up the explosives.

Setting up the explosives.

(UDOT and Utah County Sheriff's Office / FOX Weather)

Once the preparations have been made, the explosives are denoted. 

  • The explosives are set off.
    Image 1 of 2

    The explosives are set off. (UDOT and Utah County Sheriff's Office)

  • Debris flies through the air.
    Image 2 of 2

    Debris flies through the air. (UDOT and Utah County Sheriff's Office)

Debris flies through the air, allowing the dammed water to gush and head downstream.

HOW TO WATCH FOX WEATHER

River Flood Watches have been issued for many parts of the Beehive State, as water levels are expected to rise due to warming spring temperatures melting record snowpack.

For example, mountain resorts Alta and Solitude in Utah’s Wasatch Mountains, only 30 miles outside of Salt Lake City, both broke all-time records. Alta's record stood for more than 40 years.

Alta Ski Area Snowiest Winters

Alta Ski Area Snowiest Winters

(FOX Weather / FOX Weather)

Brighton, Utah, with an average snowfall of 42 feet per year, reported at least 64 feet of snow this season.

This record snow has led to increased snowmelt, creating hazardous conditions in parts of Utah.

SEE WHAT THE SPRING HEAT WAVE DID TO THE COUNTRY'S SNOWPACK

Flooding and mudslides caused by snowmelt have threatened roadways and homes. In fact, an emergency order was issued in Salt Lake City, leading to the evacuation of dozens of homes due to the hazards of melting snow.

A section of road was washed away in the city of Kaysville, Utah, after flooding on Wednesday.

A section of road was washed away in the city of Kaysville, Utah, after flooding on Wednesday.

(L. Benson/Kaysville Fire Department)

In areas such as Utah County, temperatures in the 70s will melt more snowpack. This will send more water downstream, placing more urgency on the need to clear blocked waterways.

Tags
Loading.