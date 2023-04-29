Watch: Utah crews use explosives to clear out dammed debris ahead of weekend floods

PROVO, Utah – Video released Saturday shows fallen trees and other debris in choked up waterways being blown to bits to help mitigate flood risks.

The Utah County Sheriff’s Office and the Utah Department of Transportation teamed up for this initiative, spending the past few weeks removing debris ahead of potential flooding this weekend.

The video starts off with crews preparing a creek clogged up with branches, fallen trees and other debris with explosives.

Once the preparations have been made, the explosives are denoted.

Debris flies through the air, allowing the dammed water to gush and head downstream.

River Flood Watches have been issued for many parts of the Beehive State, as water levels are expected to rise due to warming spring temperatures melting record snowpack.

For example, mountain resorts Alta and Solitude in Utah’s Wasatch Mountains, only 30 miles outside of Salt Lake City, both broke all-time records. Alta's record stood for more than 40 years.

Brighton, Utah, with an average snowfall of 42 feet per year, reported at least 64 feet of snow this season.

This record snow has led to increased snowmelt, creating hazardous conditions in parts of Utah.

Flooding and mudslides caused by snowmelt have threatened roadways and homes. In fact, an emergency order was issued in Salt Lake City, leading to the evacuation of dozens of homes due to the hazards of melting snow.

In areas such as Utah County, temperatures in the 70s will melt more snowpack. This will send more water downstream, placing more urgency on the need to clear blocked waterways.