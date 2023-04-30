Dramatic video shows car tossed into the air like toy during tornado in Florida

PALM BEACH, Fla. – Video recorded in Palm Beach, Florida, on Saturday shows a tornado moving across a street and tossing a car into the air like a toy.

The video, recorded by Daphne Nikolopoulos, shows debris being pulled into the tornado’s swirling clouds before the twister moves across the road and lifts the car into the air.

"Holy cow!" an unidentified man can be heard saying in the video.

"Oh my God," Nikolopoulos adds. "It’s like, right in front of us."

Severe weather tore across the Sunshine State over the weekend, leading to several Tornado Warnings and at least one confirmed tornado in Palm Beach Gardens.

The National Weather Service in Miami said the EF-2 tornado had winds of at least 130 mph and touched down east of Interstate 95 just south of Palm Beach Gardens Medical Center. It traveled northeast near the intersection of PGA Boulevard and U.S. Highway 1.

The tornado then dissipated on U.S. Highway 1 about one-third of a mile north of PGA Boulevard.

Several apartment complexes were damaged, and at least one building appeared to have substantial roof damage.

At least 4,000 customers lost electricity in the powerful storm, according to PowerOutage.US.

After the storms passed, video from the area showed cars on top of each other, picked up by the ferocious winds in the tornado. Other images showed numerous trees and wires that were brought down when the twister moved through the area.

With an Omega block pattern expected to dominate the country in the week ahead, the weather could turn quieter in Florida after a week full of severe storms.