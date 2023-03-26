The Daily Weather Update from FOX Weather: Southeast works to rebuild as severe storm threat persists Monday

Welcome to the Daily Weather Update from FOX Weather. It’s Monday, March 27, 2023. Start your day the right way with everything you need to know about today's weather. You can also get a quick briefing of national, regional and local weather whenever you like with the FOX Weather Update podcast.

Deadly tornadoes rip through South over the weekend

Tornadoes ravaged the South on Friday, and severe storms continued to cause damage on Sunday.

Communities begin their cleanup after tornadoes decimated cities in Mississippi and Alabama on Friday. Over two dozen people were killed as the twisters wiped out towns along their more than 100-mile-long path.

The risk for severe weather in the Southeast continued on Sunday with a level 4 out of 5 risk on NOAA's Storm Prediction Center’s scale. Early in the day, tornadoes were reported in Georgia. Two tigers escaped after officials say a tornado struck an animal safari. The tigers were later found and safely returned to their enclosures.

Tornado Watches had been issued for several states across the South on Sunday, including some areas previously devastated by tornadoes on Friday.

Make sure that you have multiple ways to reliably receive weather alerts. The FOX Weather app can send you alerts based on your location and also has great information about how to create a severe weather safety plan.

Hear from survivors:

Threat for severe storms continues in South on Monday

Scattered severe thunderstorms are possible across parts of the Southeast through Monday afternoon. Large hail and damaging wind gusts will be the main hazards with these storms, though an isolated tornado can't be ruled out.

Isolated strong to severe storms will also be possible from southeastern Texas through much of the Gulf Coast Monday evening and overnight.

Severe storm threat on Monday, March 27, 2023.

(FOX Weather)



More storms headed for waterlogged California

California has more storms headed for the state as the newest weather system will bring a risk of flooding rain, strong winds and heavy mountain snow.

The bulk of the storm will bring precipitation to the Golden State on Tuesday, adding to California’s already-historic season.

More rain is headed for California. Here's a look at the forecast precipitation through midweek.

(FOX Weather)



Bonus reads

Need more weather? Check your local forecast plus 3D radar in the FOX Weather app. You can also watch FOX Weather wherever you go using the FOX Weather app, at foxweather.com/live or on your favorite streaming service.

You can share your weather pictures and videos with us anytime, anywhere, in our America's Weather Watchers community on Facebook, email them to weather@fox.com or add the hashtag #FOXWeather to your post on your favorite social media platform.