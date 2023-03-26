Search
Extreme Weather
Video inside Amory school shows moments Mississippi tornado hit

Video surveillance inside Amory High School shows the tornado damaging the ceiling and inside of the school. The National Weather Service rated the Amory tornado as an EF-3.

By Heather Brinkmann Source FOX Weather
AMORY, Miss.Tornadoes ripped across Mississippi Friday evening, killing more than two dozen people and decimating towns across the South.

Video surveillance inside Amory High School shows the EF-3 tornado damaging the ceiling and inside of the school.

Storyful says that Sam Strickland, IT director at the school, said that while this particular hallway was damaged, the school wasn’t destroyed.

MISSISSIPPI TORNADO SURVIVOR SAYS IT FELT LIKE STORM WAS ‘TRYING TO SUCK US UP’

The roof was ripped from the building, and debris was thrown across the high school’s athletic facility.

Significant damage was seen across the small northeastern Mississippi town.

‘PURELY CATASTROPHIC’: MISSISSIPPI TORNADO VICTIM DESCRIBES SURVIVING MONSTER STORM IN HER BATHTUB

The city of Amory was put under an overnight curfew as crews worked to restore the power and clear debris.

The National Weather Service gave the Amory tornado a preliminary rating of EF-3 on the Enhanced Fujita Scale.

Pres. Joe Biden on Sunday approved Mississippi’s major disaster declaration that would free up federal funds to help the victims.

