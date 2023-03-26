Drone video shows Georgia homes demolished as tornado reportedly traps people inside

People were said to be trapped inside their homes after a tornado hit West Point, Georgia, Sunday morning.

Drone video shows houses destroyed after a likely tornado moved through the western Georgia town.

Images from West Point show roofs completely ripped off their structures, and large trees snapped in half as they fell onto homes.

next Image 1 of 13

prev next Image 2 of 13

prev next Image 3 of 13

prev next Image 4 of 13

prev next Image 5 of 13

prev next Image 6 of 13

prev next Image 7 of 13

prev next Image 8 of 13

prev next Image 9 of 13

prev next Image 10 of 13

prev next Image 11 of 13

prev next Image 12 of 13

prev Image 13 of 13

"Most of the damage is around the West Point city limits, and it appears the path of destruction goes East toward Meriwether County," the Troup County Sheriff’s Office said.

Officials are urging residents to avoid travel within the area, so crews can work to clear the area.

A tornado was also reported in LaGrange, located northeast of West Point. The Georgia Mutual Aid Group (GMAG) said that many buildings were also damaged, and people were trapped on the south side of the town.

And if it wasn’t already a wild morning for the state, officials at an animal safari in Pine Mountain said that two tigers escaped due to storm damage at their location.

Following Sunday morning's severe storms, Gov. Brian Kemp issued a state of emergency for the affected counties.

Sunday morning's storms come after a devastating weekend for the Southeast as tornadoes killed more than two dozen in Mississippi and Alabama.