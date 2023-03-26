Tornado Watch issued for parts of Alabama, Georgia as severe storm threat continues across Southeast on Sunday

Severe storms are expected in parts of the South for the fourth straight day as the threat of tornadoes, damaging winds and large hail continues Sunday across some of the same areas still recovering from Friday night's deadly tornadoes.

NOAA's Storm Prediction Center has issued a Tornado Watch for parts of central and southern Alabama and Middle Georgia until 1 p.m. EDT. This includes Montgomery in Alabama and Columbus and Macon in Georgia.

A Severe Thunderstorm Watch is also in effect for portions of eastern Georgia and central South Carolina until 1 p.m. EDT. This includes Augusta in Georgia and Columbia in South Carolina.

A Tornado Watch is in effect for parts of the Southeast.

(FOX Weather)



At least one tornado has already been reported Sunday morning across Middle Georgia, with some reports of damage south of LaGrange after the area was struck by a tornado-warned storm early Sunday.

According to the Troup County Sheriff's Office, the Pine Mountain Animal Safari in Pine Mountain, Georgia, some 13 miles southeast of LaGrange, reported that a tiger was unaccounted for inside the park Sunday morning due to damage from a possible tornado.

A three-hour radar loop showing where showers and thunderstorms are ongoing. Severe Thunderstorm Warnings are indicated in yellow. Tornado Warnings are indicated in red, while Tornado Warnings with a confirmed tornado are indicated in purple. Flood Warnings are indicated in green.

(FOX Weather)



Severe storm threat continues across Southeast on Sunday

Rounds of severe thunderstorms will likely persist through at least Sunday evening across a large swath of the Southeast.

According to the FOX Forecast Center, a few EF-2 or stronger tornadoes and very large hail could accompany the most intense storms, particularly from central Louisiana across central and southern portions of Mississippi and Alabama.

Severe storm threat on Sunday, March 26, 2023.

(FOX Weather)



Isolated severe storms remain possible in Southeast Monday

Isolated strong to severe thunderstorms are possible across parts of the Southeast from Monday morning through the afternoon. Damaging wind gusts and large hail will be the main hazards with these storms, though an isolated tornado can't be ruled out.

A separate threat of isolated severe storms is possible across parts of Central Texas on Monday evening, again with damaging wind gusts and large hail as the primary concerns.