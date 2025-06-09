Daily Weather Update from FOX Weather: Severe weather threat shifts east after storms blast Texas

Welcome to the Daily Weather Update from FOX Weather. It's Monday, June 9, 2025. Start your day with everything you need to know about today's weather. You can also get a quick briefing of national, regional and local weather whenever you like with the FOX Weather Update podcast.

Texas slammed by storms producing 100-mph wind gusts, grapefruit-sized hail

Powerful thunderstorms packing hurricane -force wind gusts and large hail swept across portions of Texas and Oklahoma on Sunday, knocking out power to tens of thousands of utility customers.

NOAA’s Storm Prediction Center had warned that a potential derecho could develop and track across North Texas overnight. However, the FOX Forecast Center determined that it did not come into fruition.

Storms topple trees, spawn possible tornadoes in mid-Atlantic

Millions of people living along the Interstate 95 corridor on the East Coast were walloped by strong to severe thunderstorms on Sunday, with cities like Washington and Baltimore facing the risk of some tornadoes .

There were numerous reports of trees being brought down from Virginia to South Carolina, and at least two possible tornadoes were reported in Virginia.

Tropical Storm Barbara, Tropical Storm Cosme meander in Eastern Pacific

Tropical Storm Barbara is off Mexico 's southern coast and is expected to become the Eastern Pacific's first hurricane on Monday.

A few hundred miles to the west of Tropical Storm Barbara, Tropical Depression Three-E became Tropical Storm Cosme on Sunday and is also forecast to intensify to near-hurricane strength this week.

Another area to watch behind those two systems now has a medium chance of developing into a tropical depression later this week or over the weekend.

Severe weather possible from Gulf Coast to Northeast on Monday

Severe weather is expected again across a large portion of the Southeast and Northeast on Monday, but the intensity will be dialed back some. NOAA's Storm Prediction Center has placed a large portion of the region in a Level 2 threat on its 5-point severe thunderstorm risk scale.

The main threats from storms that develop will be damaging wind gusts and some hail, but there is also a tornado risk in parts of the Deep South, Ohio Valley and Northeast.

Watch: Raccoon babies rescued from wood-burning stove in Colorado

On May 19, animal control officers with the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office responded to a call in Golden , Colorado , when a homeowner discovered a family of raccoons had moved into their wood-burning stove.

The stove "had become the temporary Airbnb" for the family, according to the sheriff’s office. Officers said as they opened the stove door, the mamma raccoon "ran up the chimney and onto the roof like it was her personal action movie."

Officers gently scooped up the tiny fluffballs and placed them in a quiet bush outside the home to wait for their mamma.

