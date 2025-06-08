Adorable raccoon babies rescued from wood-burning stove in Colorado

GOLDEN, Colo. – A wood-burning stove isn’t a good place to hang out, but when you’re a mamma raccoon, it looks like a cozy Airbnb for your family.

On May 19, animal control officers with the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office responded to a call in Golden, Colorado, when a homeowner discovered a family of raccoons had moved into their wood-burning stove.

The stove "had become the temporary Airbnb" for the family, according to the sheriff’s office.

Officers said as they opened the stove door, the mamma raccoon "ran up the chimney and onto the roof like it was her personal action movie."

Officers gently scooped up the tiny fluffballs and placed them in a quiet bush outside the home to wait for their mamma.

These babies were likely at least a few weeks old because they had their signature black facemasks and tail rings.

According to Colorado Parks and Wildlife Department officials, raccoons typically have a litter of three or four. The babies are born without their facemasks and tail rings. Raccoon babies grow quickly and are weaned at about five weeks old.

The sheriff's office said all four wildlife babies were healthy.