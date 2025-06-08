Search
The FOX Weather App Learn More
Fox Weather App on an iPhone, Fox Weather logo overlapping
Fox Weather live
Earth & Space
Published

Adorable raccoon babies rescued from wood-burning stove in Colorado

Colorado animal control officers helped re-home four babies after a mamma raccoon decided to make a wood-burning stove a little home for her family.

By Emilee Speck Source FOX Weather
Animal control officers helped re-home a family of five raccoon found using a wood-burning stove as an "Airbnb." The video from the Jefferson County Sheriff's Office shows the adorable rescue. 

Animal control officers rescue 4 raccoon babies living in stove

Animal control officers helped re-home a family of five raccoon found using a wood-burning stove as an "Airbnb." The video from the Jefferson County Sheriff's Office shows the adorable rescue. 

GOLDEN, Colo. – A wood-burning stove isn’t a good place to hang out, but when you’re a mamma raccoon, it looks like a cozy Airbnb for your family.

On May 19, animal control officers with the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office responded to a call in Golden, Colorado, when a homeowner discovered a family of raccoons had moved into their wood-burning stove.

WATCH: BEAR COOLS OFF IN CALIFORNIA POOL MONTHS AFTER EATON FIRE THREATENED LOCAL WILDLIFE

The stove "had become the temporary Airbnb" for the family, according to the sheriff’s office. 

Four baby raccoons rescued by animal control in Jefferson County, Colorado on May 19, 2025.

Four baby raccoons rescued by animal control in Jefferson County, Colorado, on May 19, 2025.

(Jefferson County Sheriff's Office/TMX / FOX Weather)

Officers said as they opened the stove door, the mamma raccoon "ran up the chimney and onto the roof like it was her personal action movie."

HOW TO WATCH FOX WEATHER

Officers gently scooped up the tiny fluffballs and placed them in a quiet bush outside the home to wait for their mamma. 

These babies were likely at least a few weeks old because they had their signature black facemasks and tail rings. 

According to Colorado Parks and Wildlife Department officials, raccoons typically have a litter of three or four. The babies are born without their facemasks and tail rings. Raccoon babies grow quickly and are weaned at about five weeks old.

The sheriff's office said all four wildlife babies were healthy.

Tags
Loading...