Watch: Bear cools off in California pool months after Eaton Fire threatened local wildlife

PASADENA, Calif. – A bear was caught relaxing in a pool in Southern California on Wednesday, months after the Eaton Fire burned nearby and threatened the local bear population.

The Eaton Fire began on Jan. 7 and, fueled by powerful Santa Ana Winds, scorched over 14,000 acres of the San Gabriel Mountains and communities throughout Southern California.

Concerns over how much the wildfire affected the area’s wildlife community, in particular, were eased a bit when home security camera system showed a bear sauntering around the pool of a Pasadena home.

"I was in the kitchen looking out, and she walked around to the shallow end and got in," homeowner Ramona Mucciolo told Storyful.

Mucciolo also recorded video that shows the bear close-up and having a ball of a time in the cool water.

She nicknamed the bear "Cinnamon," and noted how the animal’s presence was a good sign for nature rebounding after the California wildfires.

"Several bears frequented our neighborhood," Mucciolo said. "Since the fire, none had returned until June 4, when Cinnamon showed up and relaxed in our pool. We rejoice at least one bear has survived the fires."

Black bears, such as Cinnamon, are native to Southern California and throughout the Golden State, according to the state’s Department of Fish and Wildlife. They noted that the bears come in a variety of colors, from off-white to brown to black.