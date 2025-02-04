Video shows how officers lured 525-pound bear found hiding in home evacuated after Eaton Fire

ALTADENA, Calif. – New video shows how wildlife officials lured a 525-pound bear found napping under an Altadena home, which had been spared by the Eaton Fire in southern California.

The home sat empty since the owners evacuated as flames threatened the neighborhood. The bear's discovery was made days later after the town's utility company informed the homeowner that they had come upon the animal while trying to restore power to the home.

"The utility company informed the resident that power couldn't be restored, as there was a bear under the home where the company needed to work," said the California Department of Fish and Wildlife.

A team with the CDFW was deployed to swiftly remove the bear. Given the bear's size, however, the team determined that tranquilizing the animal would not be the best avenue to take.

Rather, they opted to use a combination of a bear trap and food – specifically, a rotisserie chicken, sardines, tomato sauce, apples and peanut butter – to entice him into walking out of the crawl space and into the trap.

MASSIVE BEAR FOUND HIDING UNDER ALTADENA HOME AFTER EATON FIRE IN SOUTHERN CALIFORNIA

New video of the incident first shows the bear hunkered down in the crawlspace, with eyes aglow in the dark and letting out a low, guttural growl.

Then, security footage shows the animal pulling himself out of the crawlspace opening, which appears to have utility meters right next to it, and walking toward the bear trap.

CDFW team members could also be seen quickly making themselves scarce as the large animal crawled toward the trap.

The video then ends with the CDFW team monitoring the bear’s movements and, upon the trap door closing the bear inside, celebrating the successful removal of the animal.

HOW TO WATCH FOX WEATHER

Despite the danger the bear potentially posed, homeowner Samy Arbid was sympathetic.

"I think during the fire he pretty much stayed there," Arbid said to local media. "I think he was scared."

The Eaton Fire began on Jan. 7 north of Altadena and Pasadena in Los Angeles County. Within less than four weeks, the fire scorched through more than 14,000 acres, destroyed nearly 10,000 buildings and caused at least 17 deaths.