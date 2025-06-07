Scenic highway in Florida to get extra protection from hurricanes, erosion

FLAGLER COUNTY, Fla. – A major project aimed at increasing protections of vulnerable stretches of Florida’s scenic State Road A1A is nearing completion, just as hurricane season gets underway.

State Road A1A spans more than 300 miles from Fernandina Beach to Key West and offers spectacular views of the Atlantic Ocean, but its proximity to the shoreline makes the roadway highly vulnerable to hurricanes, nor’easters and other erosion events.

In recent years, significant cyclones such as Matthew, Dorian and Nicole have led to large sections of the highway washing away, forcing transportation officials to conduct emergency repairs, which ultimately are weakened or washed away by the next disaster.

So, with some ingenuity and funding of more than $100 million, the Florida Department of Transportation is finalizing the installation of what is known as a buried seawall.

Unlike traditional seawalls, which are clearly visible and largely exposed, this protection method is concealed beneath sand dunes and planted vegetation.

According to officials, the seawall will not only protect the roadway but also help to preserve the natural appearance of the scenic Florida coastline.

The buried seawalls are being constructed in limited areas of Flagler and Volusia counties, but the two areas have seen repeated storm damage during recent years.

The agency said it constructed the new system based on a buried seawall installed at a nearby beach in 2019, which has proven to be effective during Category 3 hurricane conditions.

A Category 3 cyclone has sustained winds of 111-129 mph and usually produces a storm surge of at least 9 to 12 feet, which can be enhanced depending on the Moon’s cycle.

Construction teams are also coordinating with environmental groups to avoid impacting sea turtle nesting season, which can delay certain stages of the project.

Once complete, the buried seawalls will provide long-term protection for not only A1A but also nearby homes and businesses that, in some areas, are just feet away from the ocean’s edge.