NOAA releases hurricane forecast for 2025 Atlantic season

WASHINGTON – Forecasters are closely monitoring global conditions that will influence the 2025 Atlantic hurricane season, which could range from having near-normal activity to one that is more active than average.

On Thursday, NOAA released its annual outlook for the upcoming hurricane season, predicting 13 to 19 named storms, including 6 to 10 hurricanes, with 3 to 5 expected to become major hurricanes, with sustained winds of at least 111 mph.

Unlike institutions such as Colorado State University, which provides specific numbers for each formation category, NOAA issues a range to reflect the uncertainty in long-term forecasting.

During an average year, the Atlantic basin sees 14 named storms, 7 hurricanes and 3 major hurricanes.

CSU’s April outlook projected 17 named storms, 9 hurricanes and 4 major hurricanes - a forecast that would make the 2025 season slightly more active than historical norms.

Several global climate phenomena are currently in flux, prompting forecasters to remain cautious and keep expectations broad for what to expect during the 2025 season.

Over the Pacific Ocean, the El Niño-Southern Oscillation, or what is known ENSO has entered a neutral phase, meaning neither El Niño nor La Niña is in control.

ENSO-neutral years are notoriously unpredictable, producing everything from below-average to hyperactive hurricane seasons, depending on other variables like sea surface temperatures, wind shear and available moisture.

In the Atlantic, forecasters are also watching an unusual development - cooler tropical water temperatures when compared to the same time last year.

While anomalies still remain well above the long-term average, much of the Main Development Region has been running approximately 2 degrees Fahrenheit cooler than 2024 levels.

A stretch of light trade winds could reverse that trend quickly, but, so far, the MDR has shown reluctance to warm significantly as summer approaches.

Adding to the uncertainty are lesser-understood climate variables around the globe.

As of late May, the Northern Hemisphere has yet to see its first tropical storm-strength cyclone of the year, which is more than a month behind typical climatology.

The last time such a delay happened was in 2024, when a prolonged period of global inactivity threw off many preseason forecasts.

The 2025 Atlantic hurricane season begins on June 1 and runs for 183 days through Nov. 30.