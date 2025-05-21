Search
NOAA releases hurricane forecast for 2025 Atlantic season

During an average year, the Atlantic basin sees 14 named storms, 7 hurricanes and 3 major hurricanes.

Hurricane specialist Bryan Norcross analysis of Atlantic hurricane season outlook

FOX Weather Hurricane Specialist Bryan Norcross provides an exclusive analysis of NOAA’s Atlantic hurricane season outlook predicting above-normal tropical activity. NOAA is calling for between 6 to 10 hurricanes this season.

WASHINGTON – Forecasters are closely monitoring global conditions that will influence the 2025 Atlantic hurricane season, which could range from having near-normal activity to one that is more active than average.

On Thursday, NOAA released its annual outlook for the upcoming hurricane season, predicting 13 to 19 named storms, including 6 to 10 hurricanes, with 3 to 5 expected to become major hurricanes, with sustained winds of at least 111 mph.

Unlike institutions such as Colorado State University, which provides specific numbers for each formation category, NOAA issues a range to reflect the uncertainty in long-term forecasting.

  • NOAA is predicting an above-normal 2025 Atlantic hurricane season with 13-19 named storms, including 6-10 hurricanes with 3-5 major hurricanes.
    NOAA is predicting an above-normal 2025 Atlantic hurricane season with 13-19 named storms, including 6-10 hurricanes with 3-5 major hurricanes. ( )

  • This graphic shows the 2025 Atlantic hurricane season outlook from NOAA, with forecasters predicting 13-19 named storms including 6-10 hurricanes and 3-5 major hurricanes.
    This graphic shows the 2025 Atlantic hurricane season outlook from NOAA, with forecasters predicting 13-19 named storms including 6-10 hurricanes and 3-5 major hurricanes. ( )

  • This graphic shows the 2025 Atlantic hurricane season f=outlooks from NOAA and Colorado State University, as well as the average number of storms every year and what we saw in 2024.
    This graphic shows the 2025 Atlantic hurricane season f=outlooks from NOAA and Colorado State University, as well as the average number of storms every year and what we saw in 2024. ( )

2025 ATLANTIC HURRICANE SEASON GUIDE: HERE’S WHAT TO KNOW ABOUT THE TROPICS THIS YEAR

During an average year, the Atlantic basin sees 14 named storms, 7 hurricanes and 3 major hurricanes.

NOAA is predicting an above-normal 2025 Atlantic hurricane season.

CSU’s April outlook projected 17 named storms, 9 hurricanes and 4 major hurricanes - a forecast that would make the 2025 season slightly more active than historical norms.

Several global climate phenomena are currently in flux, prompting forecasters to remain cautious and keep expectations broad for what to expect during the 2025 season.

Over the Pacific Ocean, the El Niño-Southern Oscillation, or what is known ENSO has entered a neutral phase, meaning neither El Niño nor La Niña is in control.

ENSO-neutral years are notoriously unpredictable, producing everything from below-average to hyperactive hurricane seasons, depending on other variables like sea surface temperatures, wind shear and available moisture.

The official hurricane season for the Atlantic Basin (the Atlantic Ocean, Caribbean Sea and Gulf of Mexico) is from June 1 to Nov. 30. As seen in the graph above, the peak of the season is Sept. 10. However, deadly hurricanes can occur anytime in the hurricane season.

(FOX Weather)

In the Atlantic, forecasters are also watching an unusual development - cooler tropical water temperatures when compared to the same time last year. 

While anomalies still remain well above the long-term average, much of the Main Development Region has been running approximately 2 degrees Fahrenheit cooler than 2024 levels. 

A stretch of light trade winds could reverse that trend quickly, but, so far, the MDR has shown reluctance to warm significantly as summer approaches.

Atlantic basin water temperatures as of 5/21/2025.

(FOX Weather)

HURRICANE SEASON 2025: HERE THE NAMES FOR STORMS YOU’LL SEE THIS SEASON

Adding to the uncertainty are lesser-understood climate variables around the globe.

As of late May, the Northern Hemisphere has yet to see its first tropical storm-strength cyclone of the year, which is more than a month behind typical climatology. 

The last time such a delay happened was in 2024, when a prolonged period of global inactivity threw off many preseason forecasts.

The 2025 Atlantic hurricane season begins on June 1 and runs for 183 days through Nov. 30.

 
