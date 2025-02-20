2025 Atlantic hurricane season guide: Here’s what to know about the tropics this year

The 2025 Atlantic hurricane season officially begins June 1 and will run for 183 days through Nov. 30.

Tropical activity can form outside these dates because warm water and favorable atmospheric factors allow for cyclone development nearly year-round, but less than 3% of systems have formed outside the six-month season.

Agencies and organizations such as NOAA, Colorado State University, North Carolina State University and dozens of others closely monitor these conditions to predict the level of cyclone activity.

The 2024 Atlantic hurricane season was expected to be extremely active by most forecasters, but the final tally of named storms fell well below expectations.

A total of 18 named storms formed, including 11 hurricanes and five major cyclones, which was still an active year by hurricane standards, but lower than many outlooks.

An average season produces 14 named storms, seven hurricanes and three major hurricanes, with a combined Accumulated Cyclone Energy (ACE) value of about 122. ACE is calculated using a complex formula that takes into account each tropical cyclone’s maximum sustained wind speed and duration.

The last season to produce an average number of cyclones was 2022 but was marked by powerful hurricanes such as Fiona and Ian. Those names were retired by the World Meteorological Organization because of the deaths and destruction the storms caused.

IS THERE A WEATHER PHENOMENON KNOWN AS THE ATLANTIC NINA?

Factors to watch in 2025

Looking ahead to the 2025 season, early outlooks from various weather organizations suggest an average to slightly above-average season. However, experts caution that early predictions are prone to errors.

The status of the El Niño-Southern Oscillation, or what is commonly referred to as the ENSO, is in flux. This plays a significant role in shaping tropical activity in the Atlantic Basin.

In late 2024, the world entered a La Niña phase. This climate pattern is often linked to greater storm activity in the Atlantic basin, but the pattern is expected to wane in 2025. This will lead the world back to a neutral status of ENSO.

Historically, neutral ENSO years have produced a range of hurricane activity, from a below-average number of cyclones to well above-average seasons, depending on variables such as sea surface temperatures, wind patterns and other atmospheric factors.

According to research conducted by experts at Florida State University, impacts from hurricanes during neutral years are heightened for the Florida Peninsula and the Gulf Coast, similar to what’s produced by La Niña sequences.

The East Coast tends to experience reduced tropical cyclone activity during neutral events, while the Caribbean sees impacts that are considered to be about average.

HURRICANES LEAD TO $120 MILLION IMPACT ON DISNEY THEME PARK OPERATIONS

List of names for the 2025 Atlantic hurricane season

The first named storm of the 2025 Atlantic season will be Andrea, followed by Barry, Chantal and newcomer Dexter. The name Dexter replaces Hurricane Dorian, which was retired after the 2019 season.

Here are the 2025 hurricane names with pronunciations: