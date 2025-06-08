Grand Canyon Star Party event less than 2 weeks away: How to best enjoy the 35th annual celestial show

GRAND CANYON NATIONAL PARK, Ariz. – The 35th annual Grand Canyon Star Party event kicks off this month from June 21 until June 28.

This event, sponsored by the National Park Service (NPS), allows people from all over the country to attend evening telescope viewings and laser-guided constellation talks under the night sky.

NPS officials state that the South Rim of the park will feature a nightly slideshow from a special guest speaker at the Canyon Visitor Plaza, followed by free telescope viewing behind the building.

According to the NPS event page, Park Rangers will offer constellation tours at the South Rim starting at 9 p.m., 9:30 p.m. and 10 p.m. local time. At least one telescope is wheelchair-accessible for all to enjoy the beautiful views.

"Dozens of telescopes will offer views of planets, double stars, star clusters, nebulae and distant galaxies," read a statement from the NPS.

On the North Rim, telescopes are set up on the porch of the Grand Canyon Lodge every evening to check out the amazing views. The NPS states that an astronomy-related program begins at 7:30 p.m. in the lodge auditorium, along with constellation talks throughout the evening.

The NPS recommends viewing the sky after 9 p.m. for the best possible experience. A light source is suggested for the walk to the viewing areas, but white lights are not permitted in the telescope lot. The NPS suggests using red lights to avoid viewing complications for others in the area.

MISSING SEATTLE SKI MOUNTAINEER FOUND DEAD AFTER 3,000-FOOT FALL FROM ALASKA'S MT. MCKINLEY

The NPS encourages visitors to bring warm layers of clothing, as temperatures quickly drop after sunset.