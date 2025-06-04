Stormy weather atop Alaska's Mt. McKinley suspends search for missing ski mountaineer

DENALI, Alaska – Bad weather has suspended search and rescue operations for a ski mountaineer who fell while scaling Mt. McKinley in Alaska.

On Monday, two members of a three-person climbing expedition reported to park officials that a man had fallen while unroped at a location known as Squirrel Point, according to Denali National Park and Preserve spokesperson Amber Smigiel.

The NPS stated that a 41-year-old man fell towards Peters Glacier, a large, rocky, and sharp area that covers approximately 3,000 feet.

According to the NPS, Peters Glacier flows from the north and northwest portion of the mountain. The most massive glaciers in the park drain snow and ice from the flanks of Mount McKinley.

After other climbers witnessed the man fall, they attempted to locate him by lowering themselves over the edge but were unable to hear or see him, according to a statement from the NPS. The climbers came down the mountain to seek additional help. Those two are now at a lower camp in the care of a ranger team.

Meanwhile, high winds and heavy snow have suspended search operations. Ground and air searches will resume once the weather conditions improve, NPS officials said.

