Search
The FOX Weather App Learn More
Fox Weather App on an iPhone, Fox Weather logo overlapping
Fox Weather live
Weather News
Published

Stormy weather atop Alaska's Mt. McKinley suspends search for missing ski mountaineer

On Monday, two members of a three-person climbing expedition reported to park officials that a man had fallen while unroped at a location known as Squirrel Point.

By Raymond Sanchez Source FOX Weather
FOX Nation's Abby Hornacek shares inside look on how to explore some the country's vast wilderness.

See how to explore the country's vast National Parks

FOX Nation's Abby Hornacek shares inside look on how to explore some the country's vast wilderness.

DENALI, Alaska – Bad weather has suspended search and rescue operations for a ski mountaineer who fell while scaling Mt. McKinley in Alaska.

On Monday, two members of a three-person climbing expedition reported to park officials that a man had fallen while unroped at a location known as Squirrel Point, according to Denali National Park and Preserve spokesperson Amber Smigiel.

The NPS stated that a 41-year-old man fell towards Peters Glacier, a large, rocky, and sharp area that covers approximately 3,000 feet.

DENALI NATIONAL PARK, ALASKA - MAY 14: Mount McKinley appears above a fog layer in the early morning hours of May 14, 2025 in Denali National Park, Alaska. According to the National Park Service, the summit elevation of Mt. McKinley is 20,310 feet above sea level, making it the highest mountain peak in North America. This photo was taken 69 miles from the South Peak (left, tallest peak) of McKinley.

DENALI NATIONAL PARK, ALASKA - MAY 14: Mount McKinley appears above a fog layer in the early morning hours of May 14, 2025 in Denali National Park, Alaska. According to the National Park Service, the summit elevation of Mt. McKinley is 20,310 feet above sea level, making it the highest mountain peak in North America. This photo was taken 69 miles from the South Peak (left, tallest peak) of McKinley.

(Lance King / Getty Images)

According to the NPS, Peters Glacier flows from the north and northwest portion of the mountain. The most massive glaciers in the park drain snow and ice from the flanks of Mount McKinley.

WATCH: SLED DOG PUPPY CAM AT DENALI NATIONAL PARK IN ALASKA GOES LIVE

After other climbers witnessed the man fall, they attempted to locate him by lowering themselves over the edge but were unable to hear or see him, according to a statement from the NPS.  The climbers came down the mountain to seek additional help. Those two are now at a lower camp in the care of a ranger team. 

Meanwhile, high winds and heavy snow have suspended search operations. Ground and air searches will resume once the weather conditions improve, NPS officials said.

This story is developing. Check back for more updates.

Tags
Loading...