The Daily Weather Update from FOX Weather: Severe storms to whack America’s heartland again

Start your day with the latest weather news – After a derecho tore across the Midwest on Thursday, more severe weather is expected across the nation’s midsection Friday.

By Aaron Barker Source FOX Weather
The FOX Forecast Center is monitoring the risk for storms on Friday that could travel over some of the same communities impacted by a derecho event just 24 hours before. 03:14

Relentless rounds of severe storms continue into Friday, Saturday

The FOX Forecast Center is monitoring the risk for storms on Friday that could travel over some of the same communities impacted by a derecho event just 24 hours before.

Welcome to the Daily Weather Update from FOX Weather. It’s Friday, June 30, 2023. Start your day the right way with everything you need to know about today's weather. You can also get a quick briefing of national, regional and local weather whenever you like with the FOX Weather Update podcast.

If you're traveling for the Fourth of July weekend, we've got a look at the Independence Day forecast from sea to shining sea here.

Derecho-damaged Midwest faces another day of severe storms

A powerful complex of storms called a derecho left a path of destruction across the Midwest on Thursday and hundreds of thousands without power. Many of the same areas battered by Mother Nature during that event again face a risk of severe weather Friday. Wind and hail are the primary worries with any severe storms that develop.

The severe weather outlook for June 30, 2023.
(FOX Weather)

 

Things to know

Smoky skies remain across Northeast

A thick plume of smoke from the wildfires raging in Canada continues to work its way across the northern tier of the country. On Thursday, hazy skies returned to New York City, but it was nothing like the orange skies seen during a plume earlier this month. The forecast calls for the smoke to eventually thin a bit later Friday, but until then, it's red- and orange-level air quality expected for much of the Northeast.

NEW YORK, UNITED STATES - JUNE 29: People carry on with their daily lives as the air quality is at unhealthy levels due to smoke from Canadian wildfires in New York, United States on June 29, 2023. Officials stated that the air quality may worsen in the upcoming days. (Photo by Fatih Aktas/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images)

A man and woman stand in the foreground, as a hazy, wildfire smoke-covered New York city sits in the background. June 29, 2023.

(Fatih Aktas / Anadolu Agency / Getty Images)

At least 11 deaths blamed on heat wave in South

The fatalities attributed to the excessive heat that has baked the southern U.S. for more than two weeks continue to mount, with the death toll growing to 11 on Thursday. The good news is that Texas is finally being released from the grips of the heat wave. The bad news is that extreme temperatures are spreading to other parts of the country.

The heat alerts in effect June 30, 2023.
(FOX Weather)

 

Hurricane HQ: 2 storms roam Pacific while Atlantic remains quiet

Hurricane Adrian and Tropical Storm Beatriz are churning in the Eastern Pacific Ocean. Adrian is moving away from Mexico, but Beatriz looks to cause trouble along the country’s Pacific Coast.

The Atlantic remains tame, with only one disturbance being watched.

The tropical weather outlook for the Eastern Pacific Ocean.
(FOX Weather)

 

Bonus reads

Before you go, here are a few stories you might want to read.

