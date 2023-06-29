The Daily Weather Update from FOX Weather: Severe storms to whack America’s heartland again

Welcome to the Daily Weather Update from FOX Weather. It’s Friday, June 30, 2023. Start your day the right way with everything you need to know about today's weather. You can also get a quick briefing of national, regional and local weather whenever you like with the FOX Weather Update podcast .

If you're traveling for the Fourth of July weekend, we've got a look at the Independence Day forecast from sea to shining sea here.

Derecho-damaged Midwest faces another day of severe storms

A powerful complex of storms called a derecho left a path of destruction across the Midwest on Thursday and hundreds of thousands without power. Many of the same areas battered by Mother Nature during that event again face a risk of severe weather Friday. Wind and hail are the primary worries with any severe storms that develop.

The severe weather outlook for June 30, 2023.

Things to know

Smoky skies remain across Northeast

A thick plume of smoke from the wildfires raging in Canada continues to work its way across the northern tier of the country. On Thursday, hazy skies returned to New York City, but it was nothing like the orange skies seen during a plume earlier this month. The forecast calls for the smoke to eventually thin a bit later Friday, but until then, it's red- and orange-level air quality expected for much of the Northeast.

At least 11 deaths blamed on heat wave in South

The fatalities attributed to the excessive heat that has baked the southern U.S. for more than two weeks continue to mount, with the death toll growing to 11 on Thursday. The good news is that Texas is finally being released from the grips of the heat wave. The bad news is that extreme temperatures are spreading to other parts of the country.

The heat alerts in effect June 30, 2023.

Hurricane HQ: 2 storms roam Pacific while Atlantic remains quiet

Hurricane Adrian and Tropical Storm Beatriz are churning in the Eastern Pacific Ocean. Adrian is moving away from Mexico, but Beatriz looks to cause trouble along the country’s Pacific Coast.

The Atlantic remains tame, with only one disturbance being watched.

The tropical weather outlook for the Eastern Pacific Ocean.

Need more weather? Check your local forecast plus 3D radar in the FOX Weather app.