Independence Day weekend washout expected to impact travel, July 4th celebrations for millions of Americans

Thunderstorms could disrupt holiday plans for millions of Americans looking to celebrate the Fourth of July.

An active weather pattern is set to develop this weekend and linger through the upcoming holiday, according to the FOX Forecast Center.

Instead of one major storm disrupting holiday plans, a series of disturbances and fronts are expected to move across the country and be the focus of showers and thunderstorms that could dampen holiday plans.

July 1st forecast

On Saturday, most of the storms will be spread out across the Midwest through the Northeast, while cities out West will be able to enjoy mostly clear skies.

Weather forecast for Saturday, July 1, 2023.

July 2nd forecast

The storms will move south and farther east Sunday, with some of the more intense storms across places such as Mississippi, Alabama, Georgia and Florida.

Weather forecast for Sunday, July 2, 2023.

July 3rd forecast

On Monday, a string of storms will stretch between Texas and Maine, with many states out West continuing to enjoy their sunny Independence Day weekend.

July 4th forecast

On the Fourth of July, storms could be found across much of the U.S., from the Rocky Mountains eastward.

Storms could impact major airports in places such as Atlanta and Dallas-Fort Worth, leading to a ripple effect of flight delays and headaches for air travelers nationwide.

The FOX Forecast Center will continue to closely monitor the location of storms for the July Fourth fireworks celebrations.